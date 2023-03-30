A local foundation is organizing its first annual fundraising event. Great Grassland Charitable Foundation (GGC Fund) is hosting a Wapsi Valley Area Fundraising Event April 22 at the American Legion Hall in Central City. GGC Fund President Ned Dietiker has been working on the GGC Fund since 2019, and the pandemic delayed the jumpstart to the foundation.
The name “Greater Grasslands” came from Father Marquette, a 17th-century French missionary who explored the upper Mississippi River. When Marquette was in the Great Lakes region, he talked to the Huron Indians as they described the great grasslands so vast that Marquette dismissed it as a Native American legend. A century later, Lewis and Clark discovered all of the “great grasslands,” including Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and portions of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Dietiker said the GGC Fund sees the vast potential in communities for fundraising to give an opportunity benefiting local nonprofits and businesses of Northern Linn County.
“I grew up in this town, Prarieburg, but I went to school for 12 grades in Central City; my children went here for 12 grades and my grandchildren,” said Dietiker. “It is paying it forward.”
“It is a great community with such potential,” said Dietiker. “It is a win-win for this community.”
The fundraising event starts at 4 p.m., and hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening. The event will have a wide range of games, a live and silent auction and an extensive general raffle. Tickets are limited and cost $25 for adults or $15 for spouse/child tickets. Only 250 tickets will be available by contacting Dietiker. Mail order is due by April 14. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Donations can also be made to GGC Fund if unable to attend. Anyone can donate at any time from anywhere in the United States. For more information or tickets, contact Dietiker at 319-551-2074 or email greatgrasslandsfoundation@gmail.com.