The GGC Fund is a federal 501©(3) nonprofit grassroots foundation doing charity events to fundraise for a public foundation fund. Its first event is April 22 at the American Legion Hall in Central City.

A local foundation is organizing its first annual fundraising event. Great Grassland Charitable Foundation (GGC Fund) is hosting a Wapsi Valley Area Fundraising Event April 22 at the American Legion Hall in Central City. GGC Fund President Ned Dietiker has been working on the GGC Fund since 2019, and the pandemic delayed the jumpstart to the foundation.

The GGC Fund is a federal 501©(3) nonprofit grassroots foundation doing charity events to fundraise for a public foundation fund. All proceeds will go to a general foundation fund for local projects, including cities, civics, humanitarian organizations, schools, churches, conservation boards, and more, as long as the nonprofit or business is a 501©(3).

