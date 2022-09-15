On Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ohnward Bank and Trust will host a Grilling for Charity event at its Central City branch. 100% of the proceeds will go to the CC Fine Arts Booster and CC PTO in support of their ongoing efforts to enhance opportunities and educational facilities for the students of Central City Community Schools.

The Central City Fine Arts Boosters (CCFAB) is a 501© (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support fine arts opportunities in the school and community. Through fundraising and donations, they have helped buy new marching band uniforms and choir robes, purchased a set of Orff instruments for elementary general music, paid for costume rentals for drama, and hotel stays for dance, vocal jazz, and speech to compete in Des Moines. The Wildcats robotics program focuses on STEAM, which includes arts, and provides funding to help meet their needs.

