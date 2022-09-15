On Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ohnward Bank and Trust will host a Grilling for Charity event at its Central City branch. 100% of the proceeds will go to the CC Fine Arts Booster and CC PTO in support of their ongoing efforts to enhance opportunities and educational facilities for the students of Central City Community Schools.
In addition to ongoing program support in 2022-23, CCFAB is excited to bring Red Cedar Chamber’s program, “Physics, Art, and Music” to Central City students. Melanie Hoffner, CCFAB president, said, “Many studies show that students who participate in fine arts perform better academically and socially. As budgets continue to be cut, CCFAB is passionate about providing financial support to maintain top-notch fine arts experiences for all students. We are very grateful for this fundraising event with Ohnward Bank and to everyone who volunteers, attends our fundraisers, and donates.”
The CC PTO’s primary objective is to provide our school with funds, programs, resources and services that enrich and maximize the education of every child and benefit the school. To meet this important objective, we hold fundraising events. Here are a few programs Ohnward Bank and Trust have sponsored and/or support: conference dinners, open house food on the go, monthly snacks, Teacher Appreciation Week, PBIS rewards, senior scholarship, class field trips and classroom support. The CC PTO is working hard to foster close working relationships between the school, parents, teachers, district and community. Membership is open to the community, and the organization is always accepting new members.
Ohnward Bank and Trust invites all to join them and their area event partner-Hometown Market—at the Central City branch as they support the important work of the CC Fine Arts Booster and PTO. For a free-will donation to the Boosters and PTO, donors will receive a sack supper consisting of a quarter burger/cheeseburger, bag of chips, cookie and bottle of water.