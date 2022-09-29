As portrayed by John Stuelke, Westley Bartlett Fee stood in front of his grave at the Center Point Cemetery Walk. Fee was a stock dealer and was a scandal in town due to his divorce and the odd mystery of death.
Edna Campbell Street Kubias, played by Dr. DeEtta Andersen, spoke about her husband, Fred Kubias, played by Dr. Phillip Andersen. Edna told the crowd how Fred’s head and body were buried in two separate places.
John Osborn, played by David Wendell, spoke of his time during the American Revolutionary War and the importance of freedom. Osborn moved to Center Point two years before his death and lived with his son.
Raymond Durow, portrayed by Jon Brendel, displayed the award he received during World War II for his efforts on the USS Helena, which sunk in the Battle of Kula Gulf in July 1943. Durow never talked about his time in the Navy but kept a detailed journal with entries about his enlistment.
The Center Point Historical Society hosted its 11th annual Cemetery Walk on Sept. 18. Many gathered to hear stories about six deceased residents of Center Point reenacted by family members or locals.
As portrayed by John Stuelke, Westley Bartlett Fee (1867-1934) was a stock dealer and farmer. He was a scandal in town due to his divorce and the odd mystery of death surrounding his hired-man suicide.
Edna Campbell Street Kubias (1893-1976), played by Dr. DeEtta Andersen, wrote for the Center Point Independent newspaper and was a school teacher. During the walk, Edna spoke about her husband, Fred Kubias, played by Dr. Phillip Andersen. Edna was Fred’s fifth wife, and he ran the harness shop in Center Point. Enda remarked how they were buried next to each other, but Fred’s head and body were buried in two separate places.
Rebecah Leonard Gilchrist (1844-1874), portrayed by Sammy McClure, spoke about the hardships for women during the nineteenth century. Gilchrist married a widower and raised his three children and three of her own before dying in childbirth before she was 30.
Lenard-Gilchrist was McClure’s great-great-great-great-aunt.
John Osborn (1763-1854), played by David Wendell, spoke of his time during the American Revolutionary War and the importance of freedom. Osborn was 17 when he enlisted in his uncle’s company for the war. His uncle believed in the Christian commandment of “Thou shalt not kill” and used a different approach to war by capturing King George III loyalists and giving them a chance to pay their bail, swearing allegiance to the U.S. or face treason charges.
After the war, Osborn moved to Center Point two years before his death, living with his son.
Portrayed by Jon Brendel, Raymond Durow (1923-1991) was a World War II Navy Veteran who survived the sinking of the USS Helena during the Battle of Kula Gulf in July 1943. Durow was one of 732 shipmates to survive, though 168 died in the attack.
During his enlistment, Durow wrote in a journal describing what he did, how many ships they sunk and how many air raid sirens there were at night.
He wrote in one entry, “Never had time to be scared.”
His family, who attended, said he never talked about his enlistment, but they learned about it by reading his journal. His sweetheart, Everlyn Kratzer, lives in Robins.