Ryan Lebeda donated a collection of four Alburnett Pirate themed wood burnings. On the left, basketball head coach Jeff Christopherson gives a stare-down to a referee. On the right, assistant wrestling coach and Mat Pack coach Brett Shulista. Lebeda donated the items to the Alburnett Community School District Foundation Gala.
Ryan Lebeda, of Lafayette, has turned a COVID-19 quarantine hobby into a mission of sharing faith.
Lebeda started wood burning at the onset of the pandemic. He started with a $25 wood burner which he would use to make small autumn-themed artwork. Many people enjoyed his work and requested similar pieces for Christmas decor and presents.
“I found a hobby like everyone else did,” said Lebeda. “It is a very slow process. My mind races and bounces all over, and when I am wood burning, everything dials in, and the world slows down.”
After a getaway weekend in Tennessee last year kickstarted his wood burning, he ran across an organization called 4:13 King Strong, a faith-based vocation helping high-risk men gain life skills training through opportunities to succeed personally and professionally through a six to eight-month program. He spoke to the owner and sparked a calling for Lebeda that changed his life.
“From that moment on, I was on a mission,” said Lebeda. “As soon as I heard that guy, wood burning became an outlet for me to reach a larger community and through the Doc Lebeda Workshop page, it is kind of a fun way to do that.”
He started a Facebook page displaying his work and being open about his faith through that work.
“I want to make that part of my life normal, and for everyone else who ever felt scared about being open about their faith,” said Lebeda.
The name of Doc Lebeda’s Workshop came from Lebeda’s time in the Navy. “Doc” is a term used for Navy corpsmen who are not doctors but serve however they are needed on the battlefield when medically treating Marines. The name is an earned sign of respect.
Lebeda does not only do faith-based work but all sorts of projects with wood burning, including holiday-themed pieces, Alburnett Pirate pride and customized orders. Most of the wood is leftover scraps from locally owned wood businesses. It is a three-step process of finding an image, enhancing it to get the details to make it more black and white and then to carbon transfer over to the wood.
“I hand sketch what I want to burn,” said Lebeda. “I fill in the blanks and let God’s natural beauty shine through or where it needs to.”
Lebeda’s most recent project was for the Alburnett Community School District Foundation Annual Gala at the end of March. He put together four pieces that featured basketball head coach Jeff Christopherson and assistant wrestling coach and Mat Pack coach Brett Shulista.
“When I walk around life, I see wood burnings everywhere; like ‘oh I want to wood burn that,’ or ‘I want to wood burn that,’” said Lebeda.
Many ideas come from Lebeda looking at a piece of wood or ideas that have gathered in his mind over time. He said he rarely needs to search for a new idea.
When not woodburning, Lebeda is a pre-construction manager during the daytime and stays busy with his wife and two children.