Groundhog Day is celebrated Feb. 2, but is also a Christian Feast Day of Candlemas.

“If Candlemas be fair and bright, come winter, have another flight. If Candlemas bring clouds and rain, go winter, and come not again.” — English folk song.

If a day to predict the arrival of spring weather sounds familiar, it calls to mind Groundhog Day. However, Feb. 2 was celebrated as a Christian Feast Day known as Candlemas for centuries. The day also bore significance outside of Christianity, marking the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It was celebrated as an ancient Roman festival of light.

