During October, themes of paranormal activity are in season, but a local group is investigating these phantoms year-round.
The Iowa Ghost Squad was started by Andrea Bruce-Ahmed and her father, David Bruce. The father-daughter grew up in Marion and has had experience with the paranormal, which led them to form a group. Bruce-Ahmed’s best friend Nicole Burkle-Korgman, and Gunnar Wamre, of Marion, joined when it started about nine years ago. Since then, the group has added Brenda Leach and Nate Graham of Alburnett and Michele Lehman of Norwalk.
“We decided to come up with a group, and start off with 20 members. We kept going with paranormal locations and trying to get in and get our name out there, and over time we have invited more people in,” said Bruce-Ahmed.
The Iowa Ghost squad investigates paranormal activities when science cannot explain them. The group travels to different places, either locations they have been hired to investigate or the group has paid to collect evidence in locations in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
“We investigate some of the places that are refuted to be haunted and do our own investigation,” said Leach. “We bring our own equipment and gather evidence and that’s our whole thing, gathering evidence to support or find a natural reason for things that happen.”
The group members all have one thing in common: a passion for the paranormal. It makes the environment welcoming for all members and viewers to speak about their experiences.
“We all have had a mark left on us, but it does not mean it’s malicious,” said Leach.
Some of the group’s favorite locations to investigate have been the Rock Island, Ill., old YMCA; Edinburgh Manor, of Scotch Grove; and Atchison, Kan.
When an investigation started, the group described it as a controlled chaos. They start by researching the location’s background and getting an idea of its history. After the initial research is done, the group decides what equipment is needed.
“We like to interview before to help base us on what kind of equipment we are going to need. If it’s something like a lot of shadow figures, we’ll get out the equipment that is mostly directed toward detecting shadows. Or is more like a voice phenomenon then we’ll bring out our voice recorders,” said Bruce-Ahmed. “It is kind of nice to get an idea and a feel for it before even getting anything in your ear about where or what things are happening.”
They use many different types of equipment, all organized in a retired rescue unit from an old fire department. Gear includes a security system, digital recorders, walkies, electromagnetic radiation detectors, computer supplies, infrared temperature detectors, dowsing rods and more.
“I just started buying stuff off Amazon and that’s all we really have done to get our stuff off Amazon. There are a couple paranormal sites that we order from too,” said Leach.
The group is also getting the gear from Marketplace and eBay too.
Most of the time, the group starts between 7-8 p.m. Sometimes they go during the day, but mostly at night. During the investigations, the group collects data, each with different activity levels.
“It is almost like fishing, you just have to sit and wait and see if something happens,” said Bruce-Ahmed.
After the investigation has concluded, it is around 2-3 a.m., and the group heads home, sleeps at the location or heads back to their hotel, depending on the site. Most said they are exhausted afterward, and the group has a term calling it a “paranormal hangover” because they are so drained the next day.
The group later reviews all the evidence and eventually makes a summary video of their finding for their Facebook page and YouTube channel. They all try to look at the evidence from a scientific standpoint and the spirit of trying to solve the question of “what really happened?”
“Spirits don’t perform on demand,” said Leach. “You cannot always see something or hear something or have something happen, but when it does, it’s something.”
The group enjoys bringing in skeptics and showing them what they do. Most believe the paranormal is not real until their experience and cannot explain what just happened during the investigation. Graham said he got involved after going on an investigation with the group, and afterward, he was hooked for more inquiries.
“It is exciting, it is thrilling and you never know what is coming next,” said Graham.
Lehman is the newest member of the group, and she said every time she thinks about what to expect and every time it is a whole different experience.
With each investigation, the Iowa Ghost Squad approaches each experience with respect, and after all the investigation work, the group hopes it helps someone at the end of the day. The group is open to keeping clients’ experiences private and confidential if requested.
“If we can get out and help people that are experiencing things that are not sure; we would love to help people understand it as much as we can,” said Leach.
Currently, the group has a couple more locations they are going to investigate, said Bruce-Ahmed. Oct. 29, the group will be going to the Klondike Hotel in Manilla, and Dec. 9, the group will do a 48-hour investigation at Edinburgh Manor at Scotch Grove, which is a first of its kind.
The group is also planning its 2023 investigations by branching out to Wisconsin, Missouri and going back to Kansas and Illinois more. The goal is to do two investigations a month on top of personal locations.
The group has dreams some day of Iowa Ghost Squad being their full-time job. Currently, everyone has their own careers but hopes someday their passion for investigating paranormal activity can be their employment.
To stay connected with the Iowa Ghost Squad, follow them on their Facebook page or YouTube channel.