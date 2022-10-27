During October, themes of paranormal activity are in season, but a local group is investigating these phantoms year-round.

The Iowa Ghost Squad was started by Andrea Bruce-Ahmed and her father, David Bruce. The father-daughter grew up in Marion and has had experience with the paranormal, which led them to form a group. Bruce-Ahmed’s best friend Nicole Burkle-Korgman, and Gunnar Wamre, of Marion, joined when it started about nine years ago. Since then, the group has added Brenda Leach and Nate Graham of Alburnett and Michele Lehman of Norwalk.

