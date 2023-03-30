Honey production from producers in Iowa with five or more colonies totaled 2.45 million pounds in 2022 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Honey report. This was 17% higher than the 2.09 million pounds produced in 2021. The number of honey-producing colonies in the state, at 48,000, was up 10,000 from 2021. This number does not include producers with fewer than five colonies or producers who did not harvest honey. Yield per colony in Iowa averaged 51 pounds, compared to 55 pounds per colony in 2021. Iowa ranked 16th nationally in honey production, unchanged from 2021. Colonies that produced honey in more than one state were counted in each state where the honey was produced. Therefore, at the United States level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted.
On Dec. 15, 2022, producer honey stocks in Iowa, excluding stocks under government loan programs, were 710,000 pounds, 41% higher than 2021. The state’s 2022 honey crop was valued at $6.88 million, up 34% from the previous year’s $5.12 million. The average price per pound for all marketing channels in Iowa was $2.81, up 36 cents from 2021.
United States honey production in 2022 totaled 125 million pounds, down 1% from 2021. There were 2.67 million colonies producing honey in 2022, down 1% from 2021. Yield per colony averaged 47.0 pounds, unchanged from 2021. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested. Producer honey stocks were 23.3 million pounds on Dec. 15, 2022, down 1% from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
United States honey prices increased by 12% during 2022 to $2.96 per pound, compared to $2.65 per pound in 2021. United States and State level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private and retail channels. Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2021 crop reflect honey sold in 2021 and 2022. Some 2021 crop honey was sold in 2022, which caused some revisions to the 2021 crop prices.
The average prices paid in 2022 for honey bee queens, packages, and nucs were $22, $98, and $129, respectively. Pollination income for 2022 was $241 million, down 11% from 2021. Other income from honey bees in 2022 was $55.2 million, down 31% from 2021.