Honey production from producers in Iowa with five or more colonies totaled 2.45 million pounds in 2022 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Honey report. This was 17% higher than the 2.09 million pounds produced in 2021. The number of honey-producing colonies in the state, at 48,000, was up 10,000 from 2021. This number does not include producers with fewer than five colonies or producers who did not harvest honey. Yield per colony in Iowa averaged 51 pounds, compared to 55 pounds per colony in 2021. Iowa ranked 16th nationally in honey production, unchanged from 2021. Colonies that produced honey in more than one state were counted in each state where the honey was produced. Therefore, at the United States level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted.

On Dec. 15, 2022, producer honey stocks in Iowa, excluding stocks under government loan programs, were 710,000 pounds, 41% higher than 2021. The state’s 2022 honey crop was valued at $6.88 million, up 34% from the previous year’s $5.12 million. The average price per pound for all marketing channels in Iowa was $2.81, up 36 cents from 2021.

