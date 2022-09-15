An Iowa native and former Alburnett High School graduate has published her first children’s book. Alina Loux, originally from Toddville, wrote and illustrated “The Toothbrush Circus,” about a circus leader whose toothbrush was broken and needs help brushing the teeth of all the circus performers.
“I always as a kid really loved to write and draw. If you would have asked me at any point in my childhood, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I would have said either an author or artist,” said Loux. “This is an actual dream come true.”
Loux got the idea for the book from her 2-year-old daughter Ember when she struggled with brushing her teeth last summer.
“She was doing that toddler thing where they are starting their independence, and they’re not wanting to go along with things, and one of those things was toothbrushing. And it was a real struggle every day,” said Loux.
Loux and her husband, Adam, decided to combine toothbrushing with her daughter’s favorite thing, storytime. After a short time, Ember wanted to brush her teeth, but also the characters’ teeth as well.
“She had this MLK Jr. book that she was reading and brushing MLK’s teeth,” said Loux. “I made some joke about wow, you are in the elite club who’s brushed MLK’s teeth.”
And the idea was born to write a children’s book about brushing people’s teeth.
Loux started the journey of writing, illustrating and promoting her own book in August 2021 and finished in June 2022.
The idea of brushing the teeth of a circus came quickly, and after reading books to her daughter, Loux picked up the structure of a good children’s book.
“I have been reading a few children’s books over the last few years, and you start to pick up on the structure and generally the syntax and rhythm and sort of what works for the book. There are definitely patterns,” said Loux. “A good book doesn’t tell you to do something but is sort of slipped into a story.”
Once the book was written, Loux looked for an editor and sent in six proposals, searching for someone who would understand the dream and purpose of the book.
“I had a ‘shoot for the moon’ and a few choices I at least like to get as editor choices, and I end up with a really amazing and one of my ‘shoot for the moon’ editor choices,” said Loux. “The best thing about her, she clearly responded to my inquiry, and I knew she really got my book.”
Loux then began to illustrate which took the longest in producing the book.
“I knew from the start that I wanted to try illustrating it. I had a vision in mind, I had an aesthetic in mind, and I wasn’t sure that if I hired an illustrator that they would be able to bring the vision exactly what I had in mind to life,” said Loux.
Loux said she had a total of 450 hours or eight months of drawing illustrations for each book page. She started practicing different drawing techniques by illustrating other things to see if she could insure the book’s quality was there.
“More important to the vision was the quality. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t low quality and that it stood up to the standard of books that I love,” said Loux.
Loux watched YouTube videos to understand the process and rules when laying out a page, where a reader’s eyes should go and bring together the words and illustrations to balance well.
She said putting the words and illustrations together was the most challenging.
“Illustrating a picture book requires not just the picture but also the words. So you have to find a way to find a place for the words that is natural and not too cramped and supports the illustration. Those were things I had to learn.”
Loux said the hardest page to put together was the “10 mustached, muscled men.” It took her 40 hours of drawing the 10 men and to make sure they look similar while coordinating the words on the page.
“I will not ever again write something like that into a manuscript,” said Loux. “But the page ended up being amazing, and it is one of my favorites.”
Once the book was almost complete, Loux made sure it has an ISBN number and is part of the Library of Congress. Loux said there was a lot of bouncing around to complete these logistical steps.
Before the book was available everywhere, Loux was given the advice to test out her book with her audience of readers and see how they responded.
“I was really nervous throughout the whole time how kids would respond to it and if it would be something that would resonate with children,” said Loux.
Loux got her files put together in PDF form and took it to her first and biggest book critic, her daughter.
“I sat down with my daughter to read it. My heart was pounding because it was the moment of truth after all that hard work and I wanted this book critic to really love it,” said Loux. “From the first page she was just captivated and when we finished she asked to read it again and when we finished, we had to read it again.”
Loux said she was almost in tears when she saw how the book resonated with her daughter and that it will for other children too.
“The Toothbrush Circus” is available anywhere, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.