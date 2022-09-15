lnl-09152022-nws-book-1
Alina Loux wrote and illustrated the children’s book “The Toothbrush Circus,” about a circus leader whose toothbrush was broken and needs help brushing the teeth of all the circus performers.

 Contributed Photo

An Iowa native and former Alburnett High School graduate has published her first children’s book. Alina Loux, originally from Toddville, wrote and illustrated “The Toothbrush Circus,” about a circus leader whose toothbrush was broken and needs help brushing the teeth of all the circus performers.

“I always as a kid really loved to write and draw. If you would have asked me at any point in my childhood, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I would have said either an author or artist,” said Loux. “This is an actual dream come true.”

