An Iowa native and former Central City school graduate have been selected for the Global Military Spouse Leadership Program. Andrea Singsaas was one of only 50 military spouses chosen to participate in the Military Spouse Advocacy Network global leadership development program.
The Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN) is a nonprofit organization helping to create stronger military families through education, empowerment and support. It is done through resources provided worldwide through virtual education.
Singsaas will be part of the 2022 Program.
“I was selected based on my personal and professional commitment to leadership, lifelong learning and community,” said Singsaas.
Participants were required to have a spouse as a United States military member on active duty and submit professional resumes, personal references and engage in MSAN’s Mentorship-HUB. She was selected from 900 applicants worldwide wanting to participate in the 4-month program.
“As part of this program, I’ll complete trainings and certifications provided by Harvard University and the McCrystal Group,” said Singsaas.
The program will include training focused on learning the fundamentals of leadership, service, advocacy, and mentorship.
Singsaas currently lives in Tucson, Ariz., with her children and her husband, part of the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Singsaas said she is excited to represent Iowa as an Air Force spouse along with the other selected applicants.
“I’m a passionate advocate for military spouse employment and entrepreneurship; I believe it’s the key to economic security for military families across all branches and could support retention of all service members,” said Singsaas.
Before this program, Singsaas graduated from Central City High School and attended Simpson College in Indianola, where she gained a Bachelor’s degree in communications. Her family has been stationed in Germany, Kansas and Nebraska. In 2017, Singsaas earned a master of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska of Omaha, emphasizing leadership and project management.
Currently, she is the owner of the Tyne Group and an executive coach and project management consultant.