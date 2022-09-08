An Iowa native and former Central City school graduate have been selected for the Global Military Spouse Leadership Program. Andrea Singsaas was one of only 50 military spouses chosen to participate in the Military Spouse Advocacy Network global leadership development program.

The Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN) is a nonprofit organization helping to create stronger military families through education, empowerment and support. It is done through resources provided worldwide through virtual education.

