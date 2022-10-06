lnl-10062022-nws-organic

Iowa Organic Conference will be held Monday, Nov. 21, at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

 Contributed Photo

The conference is a joint effort between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. Producers and experts from across the country will share tips for transitioning into organic production and methods to enhance organic operations.

