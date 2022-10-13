lnl-10132022-nws-joensys-1a-1
Buy Now

Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point will close Oct. 15.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point is closing after 30 years unless it sells to new owners. The owners, Debbie and Dan Klouda, posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant is for sale and will be closing Oct. 15.

The restaurant has been for sale for the last year, due to family health concerns. Dan has a lung condition, and the oils in the air are not suitable for his health. Debbie said that they knew about his condition but did not realize the effects.

Recommended for you