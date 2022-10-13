Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point is closing after 30 years unless it sells to new owners. The owners, Debbie and Dan Klouda, posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant is for sale and will be closing Oct. 15.
The restaurant has been for sale for the last year, due to family health concerns. Dan has a lung condition, and the oils in the air are not suitable for his health. Debbie said that they knew about his condition but did not realize the effects.
“We finally have (Dan) on the mend with a specialist, so we decided that it was more beneficial to us to put this on the market and be done at the restaurant than try to keep it going under our ownership,” said Debbie.
With the announcement of the restaurant being for sale, Klouda said there has been a lot of interest in buying, but they will have to wait and see what comes of it. After the Oct. 15 closure, with no new owner, there will be an equipment auction.
The restaurant is a known spot in Center Point for serving “Iowa’s biggest and best tenderloins.” The couple bought the restaurant in 2019. Klouda previously worked there for many years and will miss the customers and restaurant crew that she has known for years and hopes to keep that connection.
“It is a family restaurant. We have been here so long we have waited on people who were kids who are now adults and bring their own families here. There is so much family atmosphere that has been built over the years by each and every person who worked here,” said Klouda. “You really hope to be able to still have communications with all those people.”
Klouda also said the community was very supportive during this time and has been for the last 30 years.
“It is bittersweet to close the doors on 30 years. I hope for over the 30 years that Joensy’s has been here, people who came to visit us or came to get to-go orders had a great experience. I hope people appreciate us as much as we do them.”
The next step for Debbie and Dan is being semi-retired and spending time with their grandchildren.
Joensy’s Restaurant will serve on the last day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The closing of the Center Point location will not affect the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City locations.