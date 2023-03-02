Linn County 4-H members donated 100 heart pillows to UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids for cardiac patients.

Heart pillows help patients recover from heart surgery by providing an extra layer of pressure to counteract any jolting from a cough, sneeze, or movement post-surgery. It helps reduce pain because it holds the incision and sensitive skin surrounding the incision firmly in place. Doctors, nurses, and patients were excited to see the increase in pillow donations and were impressed by the variety of fabrics. Hospital staff shared that the need for heart pillows has increased over the last few months as their donated collection was running low.

