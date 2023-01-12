The Linn County Board of Supervisors has awarded $80,000 in grants from the Supervisor’s Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits Linn County residents. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process that began in November. The Board of Supervisors received more than $298,000 in grant requests with $80,000 in available funds, including two local non-profit organizations; Central City Senior Dining and Coggon Area Betterment Association
The Witwer Trust was established by Weaver Witwer, a prominent Cedar Rapids grocer and landowner who died in 1979. Witwer owned and operated a food processing plant, several local farms, and what became known as the Me Too grocery stores.
The following organizations received Witwer Trust grant funding for the fiscal year 2023: (Organization Name, Project Name, Dollar Amount Awarded):
• African American Museum of Iowa, Building Relationships for Our Future: A New Contact Database for the AAMI, $4,400
• Catherine McAuley Center, Essential Supplies and Transportation for Women Experiencing Homelessness in Linn County, $3,300
• Cedar Boat Club, July 3rd Fireworks Show, $4,900
• Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, Affordable Repairs Program, $2,500
• Central City Senior Dining, Home Delivery Supply Replacement Project, $2,300
• Coggon Area Betterment Association, Door to Door, $3,000
• Community Health Free Clinic, Prescription Services Support, $4,900
• Community Resources United to Stop Heroin (CRUSH of (Iowa), CRUSH Recovery Community Center (CRUSH RCC), $2,600
• Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, Music & Arts Studio Scholarships, $2,000
• Ely, Iowa, Friends of the Public Library, Enrich the Pantry, $2,500
• Families Helping Families of Iowa, Providing Shoes for Linn County Youth in Foster Care, $2,500
• Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Transportation Support at The Linn County Access Center, $2,500
• Hiawatha Public Library, Dinosaur Encounters!, $500
• Horizons, A Family Service Alliance, Meals on Wheels Kitchen Equipment, $2,500
• Kids First Law Center, Restorative Justice Prevents Youth Violence, $3,900