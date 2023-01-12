The Linn County Board of Supervisors has awarded $80,000 in grants from the Supervisor’s Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits Linn County residents. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process that began in November. The Board of Supervisors received more than $298,000 in grant requests with $80,000 in available funds, including two local non-profit organizations; Central City Senior Dining and Coggon Area Betterment Association

The Witwer Trust was established by Weaver Witwer, a prominent Cedar Rapids grocer and landowner who died in 1979. Witwer owned and operated a food processing plant, several local farms, and what became known as the Me Too grocery stores.

