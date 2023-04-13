lnl-04132023-nws-camping-1a
Buy Now

Linn Country Conservation opens county campgrounds April 13.

The Linn County Conservation Department invites the public to further connect with the outdoors by enjoying some camping this year. All Conservation managed-campgrounds, including the popular modern campgrounds at Buffalo Creek Park, Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, and Wanatee Park, will open for the season at 8 a.m. April 13.

A majority of the campsites at these parks have water and electric hookups. A firewood bundle is available for purchase at each modern campground. Most all family campground sites are first come-first served with self-registration (cash or check). Only A-loop at Wanatee Park can be reserved online in advance, as well as group camps at Morgan Creek Park and Pinicon Ridge Park.

Recommended for you