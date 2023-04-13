The Linn County Conservation Department invites the public to further connect with the outdoors by enjoying some camping this year. All Conservation managed-campgrounds, including the popular modern campgrounds at Buffalo Creek Park, Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, and Wanatee Park, will open for the season at 8 a.m. April 13.
A majority of the campsites at these parks have water and electric hookups. A firewood bundle is available for purchase at each modern campground. Most all family campground sites are first come-first served with self-registration (cash or check). Only A-loop at Wanatee Park can be reserved online in advance, as well as group camps at Morgan Creek Park and Pinicon Ridge Park.
The primitive (no water or electricity) Matsell Bridge Equestrian Campground and Mt. Hope camping area also opens April 13. The nearby Matsell Bridge Primitive Campground is open year-round, as is primitive camping at the Wakpicada Natural Area.
To learn more about policies, fees, and additional information, visit the camping page at LinnCountyIowa.gov/Conservation. The modern campgrounds typically close for the season October 15.
Linn County Conservation camping areas:Buffalo Creek Park, 5034 Buffalo Creek Park, Coggon
Modern camping
Morgan Creek Park, 7287 Worcester Road, Palo
Modern and group camping
Pinicon Ridge Park, 4900 block of Valley Farm Road, Central City
Modern, primitive, and group camping
Wanatee Park, 1700 Bald Drive, Marion
Modern camping, including limited reservable sites
Matsell Bridge Natural Area, 3745 Matsell Park Road, Central City
Primitive campground and primitive equestrian campground
Mount Hope, Stone City Road, Central City
Primitive camping
Wakpicada Natural Area, 300 block of Central City Road, behind the Linn County Fairgrounds