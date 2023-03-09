The Linn County Secondary Road Department has announced changes to its dust control program for the 2023 season. After many years of facilitating and subsidizing dust control placement for rural residents of Linn County, the department has decided to scale back its dust control offering. The only dust control option available through Linn County will be chip seal or seal coat. Calcium chloride and oil will no longer be an option.
Property owners will now contact a local contractor and choose their dust control of choice instead of coming to or contacting the Engineer’s Office for dust control. A list of local contractors is available on the Secondary Road Department’s website. The property owner or applicant will obtain the dust control permit for $50 through the contractor. The contractor will collect the permits and fee and provide to the County at the end of the sign-up period.
These program changes allow local suppliers the opportunity to provide services while saving the road department personnel time, which will instead be used to better address the needs of Linn County’s rock road system. Costs for the property owner are expected to be comparable to costs in past years for dust control.
The first dust control signup window opens on April 1.