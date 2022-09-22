The Iowa State Extension and Outreach Linn County 4-H offered 28 summer day camp experiences in the county, reaching over 450 youth. The day-long educational camps immersed youth in interactive educational experiences while bridging the gap in academic engagement during the summer.

Linn County 4-H successfully amplified summer’s ‘fun factor’ while partnering with youth to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), Healthy Living and more.

Recommended for you