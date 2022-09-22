Participants at the Outdoor Adventures day camp show off their artistic “kindness rocks” creations. Attendees later left the rocks with uplifting messages around Pinicon Ridge park for visitors to find.
The Iowa State Extension and Outreach Linn County 4-H offered 28 summer day camp experiences in the county, reaching over 450 youth. The day-long educational camps immersed youth in interactive educational experiences while bridging the gap in academic engagement during the summer.
Linn County 4-H successfully amplified summer’s ‘fun factor’ while partnering with youth to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), Healthy Living and more.
The camps are in various community locations, including the Northwest Recreation Center in Cedar Rapids, Wickiup Hill in Toddville, and the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center in Mount Vernon.
“Our summer programs provide a fun environment for diverse youth to engage in research-based lessons and make new friends,” says Linn County 4-H Outreach Educator Amy Schmitt-D’Amico.
The Linn County 4-H partners with the Linn County Farm Bureau, Iowa State University Insect Zoo, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Field Specialists, local naturalists and others to create an itinerary for each youth day camp.
Linn County 4-H day camps are funded through program fees and county tax dollars. The Hiawatha Library sponsors Hiawatha day camps to bring this meaningful learning opportunity to residents free of charge. Financial assistance is available to reduce barriers to participating in 4-H camps, experiences, and membership in Linn County.
Iowa 4-H Youth Development is a program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Linn County 4-H focuses on Healthy Living, STEM, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Communication and the Arts. 4-H builds upon more than a century of experience in positive youth development, partnering with youth to help them find their passion through events like summer 4-H day camps.
For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.