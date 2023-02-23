The Linn County Fair Association announced two new staff members and seven new or re-elected board members in preparation for the 2023 Linn County Fair.

New board membersSeven individuals were elected to the Board of Directors at the Linn County Fair Association’s annual meeting. Those elected include Bud Blackford, Charlie Bach, Heidi Steffen, Molly Ericson, Tim Clemens, Jesse Martinson, and Mike Clemens. Board members serve a three-year term and can be re-elected to the board at the end of their term.

