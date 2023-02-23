The Linn County Fair Board includes: front from left, Kathy Clemens, Kris Blackford, Bud Blackford, Jesse Martinson, Kim Harford, Leann Bowman, Ryan Sieck; second row: Heidi Steffen (treasurer), Tim Clemens, Logan Graham, Susan Clarke, Steve (Tusdy) Enabnit, Albert Martin (president), Britt Nielsen (secretary), Jennifer Dunn (vice president) and Mike Clemens. Not pictured, Charlie Bach and Molly Ericson.
Linn County Association members include: front from left, Sarah Gericke, Megan Dudley, Dana Blackford, Josh Rich, Jean Dunn, Kathy Enabnit; back row, Kevin Bach, Bret Blackford, Scott Roshar, Sean Dunn, Charlie Bach (board member), Dexter Shaffer, Chad Steffen, Greg Anderson and Nicole Enabnit.
The Linn County Fair Association announced two new staff members and seven new or re-elected board members in preparation for the 2023 Linn County Fair.
New board membersSeven individuals were elected to the Board of Directors at the Linn County Fair Association’s annual meeting. Those elected include Bud Blackford, Charlie Bach, Heidi Steffen, Molly Ericson, Tim Clemens, Jesse Martinson, and Mike Clemens. Board members serve a three-year term and can be re-elected to the board at the end of their term.
New staff membersThe Linn County Fair Association hired a new part-time rental manager, Megan Dudley. Dudley is a lifelong resident of northern Linn County and has been a longtime supporter of the Linn County Fairgrounds. She grew up through the 4-H and FFA programs and has continued staying involved with the Fairgrounds volunteering and showing livestock. In her new role, she will be responsible for all rentals hosted on the Linn County Fairgrounds, including weddings, corporate events, livestock shows, and much more. She has a passion for people and agriculture, and the transition into her role has been seamless.
Dudley has an extensive background in Agriculture and Sales. Prior to working for the Fair, she was the assistant manager at Interstate Grain in Center Point, where she worked with customers on feed rations, face-to-face, and on-farm sales calls, as well as hosted many workshops and events. She also worked at Clickstop Inc. in Urbana, managing a team of Inside Sales Consultants. She and her husband currently own Riverbend Pet Spa, a pet grooming facility in Central City. Megan is a busy woman, but she thrives on prioritizing her time and efforts in order to best serve her clients. Outside of work, Dudley and her husband, Kevin, live on a farm outside of Coggon and raise livestock. They have two young daughters and enjoy time spent outdoors as a family. For more information about rental-related questions or would like to schedule a viewing or book an event, contact Dudley at rentals@thelinncountyfair.com or call 319-929-3247.
The Linn County Fair Association hired Nicole Goerdt as the new office manager. Goerdt grew up in 4-H while watching her dad serve on the Linn County Fair Board. Goerdt volunteered at the fair for multiple years before joining the association in 2020. In her role as office manager, she assists with annual storage rentals, the partnership program and rentals, preparing necessary reports for board meetings, and more.
Goerdt works full-time in healthcare and has a passion for helping people. Within her position and as a Linn County Fair Association member, she also helps gather and schedule the staffing for the beer tent during fair week. Goerdt lives at home with her husband and kids. She is looking forward to getting more involved in the fair and growing in her role.