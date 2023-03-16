The Linn County Food Systems Council has awarded $132,300 in grants to 12 local organizations through its Food Access, Resiliency, and Equity (FARE) Grant Program. The FARE Grant Program is a Linn County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project administered by the Linn County Food Systems Council to replace lost public sector revenue in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Linn County Board of Supervisors allocated $250,000 in ARPA funding to support local food initiatives to increase food security. The remaining funding will be awarded through future grant cycles. The next FARE grant cycle will open in July 2023.

The Food Systems Council established the FARE grant program to support food-related businesses and nonprofit organizations in Linn County that continue to play a key role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting public health and wellness and addressing systemic food-related challenges.

