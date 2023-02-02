In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb.1, State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn County.
“In 2022, more than $4.1 million was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn County residents, meaning you or someone you know could have money waiting to be claimed,” said Smith.
For the celebration, Smith’s Office will be announcing names of individuals, businesses and nonprofits from around the state who had unclaimed property reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022.
“Follow Iowa Treasurer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and join in as we highlight names recently reported to the State,” said Smith. “Even if you’ve checked for your name in the past, I encourage you to check our website again. You never know what might be waiting for you or someone you know.”
Administered by the State Treasurer, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is the State’s only legitimate unclaimed property source. Unclaimed property includes, but is not limited to, forgotten checking and savings accounts, uncashed checks, lost stocks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes. When businesses and entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of a property, it is reported to the State as unclaimed. The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt then works to locate the owner or heir of the assets so individuals can collect what is rightfully theirs.