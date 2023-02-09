The Linn County Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for its annual Historic Preservation Grant Program. Application information is available on Linn County’s website. There is $28,800 in grant funding available this year.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., the Historic Preservation Commission will host an in-person grant clinic at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center for those interested in learning about the Preservation Grant process or who have questions about their project. A virtual grant clinic will also be held via GoToMeeting on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. If you are interested in joining the virtual meeting or have questions or concerns about the new application format, please contact the Planning & Development Department at 319-892-5130.
Applicants must be a non-profit organization located in Linn County. Individuals are not eligible. Due to legal restrictions, Iowa Code Section 331.901(5), organizations under ecclesiastical or sectarian management or control are not eligible for Linn County grant funds. Completed applications are due March 31 by 5 p.m. This is a competitive grant program.
Projects must be designed for the purpose of collecting or preserving historical materials, artifacts, places, or structures, including National Register of Historic Places nominations; maintaining a historical library or collection; conducting historical studies or research; issuing educational publications (not membership newsletters); providing public lectures of historical interest; or otherwise disseminating a knowledge of the history of the area to the general public.