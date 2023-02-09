The Linn County Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for its annual Historic Preservation Grant Program. Application information is available on Linn County’s website. There is $28,800 in grant funding available this year.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., the Historic Preservation Commission will host an in-person grant clinic at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center for those interested in learning about the Preservation Grant process or who have questions about their project. A virtual grant clinic will also be held via GoToMeeting on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. If you are interested in joining the virtual meeting or have questions or concerns about the new application format, please contact the Planning & Development Department at 319-892-5130.

Recommended for you