The Linn County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill a number of voluntary appointments on County boards and commissions.
Water and Land Legacy Bond Public Review Board – terms vary
There are five openings on this board with terms as follows:
Two 2-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024
Five 3-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2025
The Water and Land Legacy Public Review Board is charged with reviewing and monitoring compliance with water quality, land protection, and trail and park improvements. The improvements were approved by Linn County voters in 2016 and funded through a $40 million dollar general obligation bond issuance backed by the full faith and credit of the County (e.g. taxable property in the county).
The Board consists of 15 members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, who must live in Linn County. The Board meets once in April, once in October, and by special meeting if needed.
Potential board members should have demonstrated expertise in one of the following:
Water and soil conservation
Woodland or native prairie restoration or preservation
Outdoor recreation
ADA Advisory Committee – three-year terms
There are three openings on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Advisory Committee for the Linn County Board of Supervisors to appoint. Members serve a three-year term with a limit of two consecutive terms.
The ADA Advisory Committee is an 11-member committee providing input on Title II. Five members are appointed by the Linn County Board of Supervisors, and six members are appointed by the Mayor of Cedar Rapids. The committee must be 51% comprised of individuals living with a disability as defined by the ADA.
LIFTS Advisory Committee – two-year terms
There are three openings on the LIFTS Advisory Committee. The seven-member committee serves a two-year term. Members may serve subsequent terms.
The LIFTS Advisory Committee represents the ridership served by LIFTS which includes door-to-door transport for eligible elderly and disabled residents in Linn County metro areas, public transportation for all residents outside these areas, and partnership agencies.
Food Systems Council – four-year terms
There are four openings on the Food Systems Council. Individuals are appointed for four-year terms and may serve up to two consecutive terms.
The Food Systems Council advises on policies and programs with the objective of making the Linn County food system economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable. Members typically have expertise in various segments of the food system, including banking, real estate, distribution, education, health, law, marketing, processing, procurement, production, or waste management.
Planning & Zoning Commission – five-year terms
There is one opening on the Planning & Zoning Commission (PZC). The PZC consists of seven members who serve a five-year term. As a general practice, members are limited to two consecutive terms. Planning & Zoning Commission members must reside in unincorporated Linn County.
The Planning and Zoning Commission makes recommendations on requests for rezonings, subdivision plats, and conditional use permits. In addition, the PZC makes recommendations on revisions to the Linn County Unified Development Code and the Linn County Comprehensive Plan.
Building Board of Appeals – three-year terms
There is one opening on the Building Board of Appeals (BBOA). Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation. The BBOA is seeking an architect to fill this vacancy.
The BBOA hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for construction as adopted in the Linn County Building Code and participates in code development.
Electrical Board of Appeals – three-year terms
There is one opening on the Electrical Board of Appeals (EBOA). Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation. The EBOA is seeking a utility company employee to fill this vacancy.
The EBOA hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for compliance with the National Electrical Code as adopted by Linn County. The Board also participates in code development and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
Plumbing Board of Appeals – three-year terms
There is one opening on the Plumbing Board of Appeals (PBOA). Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation. The PBOA is seeking a contractor to fill this vacancy.
The PBOA hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for compliance with the Linn County Plumbing Code. The Board also participates in code development and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
Mechanical Board of Appeals – four-year terms
There are two openings on the Mechanical Board of Appeals (MBOA). Individuals are appointed for three-year terms and may serve consecutive terms without limitation. The MBOA is seeking one resident and one heating and cooling installer to fill these vacancies.
The MBOA hears and decides on the suitability of alternate methods and materials for compliance with the Linn County Mechanical Code. The Board also participates in code development and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
Applicants must be residents of Linn County and may submit an online application available on the Linn County website at https://www.linncountyiowa.gov/205/Advisory-Boards-Commissions. Linn County is committed to gender balance on all boards, commissions, and advisory committees. Women, minorities, and qualified individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Meeting times for each board and commission are available at https://www.linncountyiowa.gov/205/Advisory-Boards-Commissions.