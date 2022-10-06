LIFTS Director Tom Hardecopf retired after 13 years of serving Linn county on Sept 30. Carter Baldwin was named the new director.

Linn County LIFTS is a public transit service providing door-to-door rides for eligible seniors and disabled residents in the metro area of Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Hiawatha, and public transportation to all Linn County residents outside the metro area. As a paratransit service provider, LIFTS gives priority to people who are unable to use city buses because of a disability or a disabling health condition.

