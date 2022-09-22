lnl-09222022-nws-linn4h-1
Forty young Iowan are beginning their new terms as State 4-H Council members as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program.

Two Linn County youth are beginning their new terms as State 4-H Council members. Kira Ingwersen, of Central City, and Kaylee Nicholas, of Cedar Rapids, were two of 40 Iowa youth to serve as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program throughout the state and in their local counties this year.

Candidates had to submit a written application and participate in interviews with a panel of 4-H mentors who selected the candidates on their leadership and communication skills.

