Two Linn County youth are beginning their new terms as State 4-H Council members. Kira Ingwersen, of Central City, and Kaylee Nicholas, of Cedar Rapids, were two of 40 Iowa youth to serve as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program throughout the state and in their local counties this year.
Candidates had to submit a written application and participate in interviews with a panel of 4-H mentors who selected the candidates on their leadership and communication skills.
Angie Dougherty, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist said, “Council members have the opportunity to grow a variety of life skills, including teamwork, communication and critical thinking. As advocates for Iowa 4-H, council members will take an active role in serving their ambassador counties across the state and work in unity by leading statewide service projects.”
Council members will be responsible for organizing and planning the annual Iowa 4-H Youth Conference in June, which brings hundreds of high school students to Iowa State University for three days.
Council members will also serve at the Iowa State Fair and other Iowa 4-H events while visiting counties and coordinate, promote and oversee the 4-H’ers for 4-H fundraising campaign.
Members are required to attend multiple retreats focused on developing leadership, civic engagement, communication and personal life skills while providing opportunities to work as a team throughout the year.