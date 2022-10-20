The Alburnett Lions KidSight team will be providing testing to preschoolers and kindergarten children at Alburnett School and the Day Care facilities in the area at the end of October.
KidSight’s screenings detect vision problems early between the ages of 6 months to 6 years old. The first few years of a child’s life are critical in the development of normal vision.
It is estimated that 3–4% of children may have vision loss from undetected amblyopia, commonly referred to as “lazy eye,” which is when one or both eyes send a blurry image to the brain and the brain does not learn to see clearly. If this and other problems are not detected early, a child’s vision may deteriorate to the point of irreversible blindness. Research indicates that 70–80% of what a child learns is visually acquired, and there is evidence to suggest that children with undetected vision disorders are more likely to fail in school.
A child with vision problems often does not realize that the way they see the world is not the way everyone else sees it. Vision abnormalities in a child’s eyes may occur even when the eye appears to look normal. Detection through the KidSight’s screenings helps parents get their children treatment before it’s too late to avoid the permanent vision loss that can result from some eye conditions. By ensuring kids have healthy vision, we can prevent what could be a lifetime of vision loss and help children be ready to learn in school.
If your child is not included in the above groups, and you would like to have your child(ren) tested, please contact Jim Carver at jrcarver40@outlook.com or 319-560-8162.