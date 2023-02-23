World Day of Prayer is celebrated in 170 countries, including in Central City March 3. This year’s theme comes from Taiwan and is illustrated by artist Hui-Wen HSAIO, featuring how the Christian faith brings peace and a new vision to Taiwan.
Communities throughout the globe are preparing for World Day of Prayer, including Central City local parishes. First United Methodist Church, United Church of Christ and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church will gather for a prayer service at St. Stephen’s to celebrate World Day of Prayer Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a small lunch will follow with fellowship. The prayer service will include readings, music and prayer.
This year’s theme comes from the women of Taiwan about “I have heard of your faith” based on Ephesians 1:15-19 when Paul the Apostle wrote to the Ephesians to express gratitude and live out three truths: the hope God has called, God’s glorious inheritance and power. The service will celebrate Taiwan culture and pray for the needs of Taiwan and those around the world who are victims of poverty, violence and injustice.
Lori Rochford, St. Stephan’s parishioner, is coordinating the local World Day of Prayer and said the Central City churches have been participating in the international day for many years. Rochford is looking forward to getting all three churches together and being a community of prayer.
“I feel prayer is very important in this world because we need prayer from all sources and not one church. All of us need to come together,” said Rochford.
While women coordinate the day, the World Day of Prayer is open to the public to attend and is just not restricted to just women.
World Day of Prayer is celebrated in 170 countries worldwide and was started in the late 19th century by Christian women in the US and Canada wanting to bring people together through prayer on the first Friday of March. Each year a different country’s committee serves by writing the World Day of Prayer worship service. Next year will be “I beg you…bear with one another in love” from the Middle Eastern country of Palestine.