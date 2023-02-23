lnl-02232023-nws-world-day-prayer-1a

World Day of Prayer is celebrated in 170 countries, including in Central City March 3. This year’s theme comes from Taiwan and is illustrated by artist Hui-Wen HSAIO, featuring how the Christian faith brings peace and a new vision to Taiwan.

 World Day of Prayer USA • Contributed Graphic

Communities throughout the globe are preparing for World Day of Prayer, including Central City local parishes. First United Methodist Church, United Church of Christ and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church will gather for a prayer service at St. Stephen’s to celebrate World Day of Prayer Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a small lunch will follow with fellowship. The prayer service will include readings, music and prayer.

This year’s theme comes from the women of Taiwan about “I have heard of your faith” based on Ephesians 1:15-19 when Paul the Apostle wrote to the Ephesians to express gratitude and live out three truths: the hope God has called, God’s glorious inheritance and power. The service will celebrate Taiwan culture and pray for the needs of Taiwan and those around the world who are victims of poverty, violence and injustice.

