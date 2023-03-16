Linn County secondary road and bridge construction projects are preparing for infrastructure updates for this year, including three projects in the county’s northern area that will impact traffic.

• A bridge replacement project on North Center Point Road over East Otter Creek is scheduled to start on or before June 19. The project is expected to last 4-5 months. North Center Point Road will be closed to all traffic, approximately 200 feet south of Alice Road.

