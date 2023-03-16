Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Linn County secondary road and bridge construction projects are preparing for infrastructure updates for this year, including three projects in the county’s northern area that will impact traffic.
• A bridge replacement project on North Center Point Road over East Otter Creek is scheduled to start on or before June 19. The project is expected to last 4-5 months. North Center Point Road will be closed to all traffic, approximately 200 feet south of Alice Road.
• A bridge replacement project on Coggon Road over Walton Creek is scheduled to start June 26 and is expected to last 4-5 months. Coggon Road will be closed to all traffic approximately 1,500 feet east of Seven Hills Road. A detour will be posted for this project.
• A PCC paving project on Walker Road from Walker to Troy Mills Road is scheduled to start on Aug. 7. The project consists of overlaying eight inches of concrete on Walker Road. A detour will be posted for this project.
• A bridge deck overlay project on Boy Scouts Road over the Wapsipinicon River in Waubeek is scheduled to start Aug. 14. The project is expected to take approximately 3-5 weeks. A detour will be posted for this project.
• A box culvert replacement project on Waubeek Road is scheduled to start on or before Sept. 5. Waubeek Road will be closed to all traffic from Jordans Grove Road west, approximately 1900 feet.