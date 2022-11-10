Farmers in Iowa make an impact providing food, fiber and fuel for the globe, and one local FFA chapter wanted to provide producers with meals. The North Linn FFA Chapter hosted the “Feed the Farmer” event, handing out 100 free sack lunches to area farmers Oct. 29 at three locations: Buffalo Bay Grain in Coggon, Carson Grain in Troy Mills and FJ Krob and Company in Walker.

The event started three years ago with an idea from a past North Linn FFA member wanting to do an initiative to provide meals to area farmers, and since then, the event has continued to grow and evolve.

