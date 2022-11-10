Farmers in Iowa make an impact providing food, fiber and fuel for the globe, and one local FFA chapter wanted to provide producers with meals. The North Linn FFA Chapter hosted the “Feed the Farmer” event, handing out 100 free sack lunches to area farmers Oct. 29 at three locations: Buffalo Bay Grain in Coggon, Carson Grain in Troy Mills and FJ Krob and Company in Walker.
The event started three years ago with an idea from a past North Linn FFA member wanting to do an initiative to provide meals to area farmers, and since then, the event has continued to grow and evolve.
FFA Chapter President Tate Haughenbury said it is nice to give back to the community.
“There are a lot of farmers around here that provide a lot for us, spend a lot of long hours in the field, especially in the fall, and it is nice just to give back,” said Haughenbury. “They do so much for us.”
North Linn FFA Advisor Tom Murray said without farmers, the world would not have food and fiber.
“We are just trying to provide for them because 2-3% of the population is involved in production agriculture, and that 2-3% feeds the entire world, and that is why I think it is important to do activities like this,” said Murray
Eleven members and Murray packed 100 lunches the morning of the event starting at 6:45 a.m. The group split the lunches into the three locations, and two members delivered meals to farmers working in the field. The lunches were packed with a sandwich with a choice of chopped ham, white turkey, ham and cheese, Pringle chips, Hostess snacks, Tootsies Rolls, fruit snacks, mints and water.
“It has always been a cold sandwich with chips, something quick and easy in the tractor to eat on their own,” said Haughenbury.
Many farmers’ wives came and picked up the lunches; Haughenbury said providing the lunch saves the wives time instead of trying to figure out another meal to send out.
The chapter was able to gain assistance through different sponsorships, including a $500 donation from the Faith Mission Thrift Store in Coggon, that helped contribute to filling the sack lunch for area producers. Murray said the leftover money they will use toward other community projects.
“We are simply trying to help,” said Murray. “If you can help one person at a time, we should all be about that and that is what we are trying to do here.”
This is one of many community projects the chapter does throughout the year. This past summer, the chapter participated in “Perennials for People,” donating $3,000 worth of flowers to the community of Winterset affected by the EF-4 tornado.
“I think it is important to give back to your community. It is nice when you can do it locally too because these are the people we see and know and do business with every day,” said Murray.