Beds and Biscuits Boarding Kennel, LLC, is located in rural Central City and has been open for over 25 years. Owner Jason Meyers spends time inside one of the VIP suites where Golden Retriever Tilly is staying.
It has been over 25 years since Beds and Biscuits Boarding Kennel, LLC started its business outside of Central City. The business is not your usual kennel, offering 1.5 acres of wide open spaces, grass and shade trees for pets.
Jason Meyers is the second generation to own the kennel, taking over the business from his parents, Merle and Jeanne Meyers, in 2016. It has grown over the 25 years after starting by word of mouth.
“The first 20 years, when mom and dad ran it, we didn’t do any advertising; it was all veterinary referrals and word of mouth,” said owner Jason Meyers.
Since then, Bed and Biscuits has had three wings to accommodate different pets. The north wing is for cats, the west wing for small dogs, and the south wing is for medium to large dogs. Meyers said holidays and summer weekends are booked and can have up to 60 plus dogs. While dogs and cats are very common pets, Meyers said they have bordered unusual animals like guinea pigs, birds and a lizard.
When pets come and stay, Meyers said the dogs are let out five times a day to run and play in the half acres of the fenced-in yard. The family helps the dogs stay in a routine where they are let out twice in the morning, twice in the afternoon, and once in the evening. Meyers said they watch the weather and limit time outside when it is extremely cold or hot.
The building is also climate-controlled, which helps dogs stay warm and cool during the seasons, along with heated floors in the winter.
Beds and Biscuits have no breed restrictions but do not take aggressive animals. Other pets with health issues or medications are case by case. Meyers said if the pet is accepting of their medicine or condition without the owner being present, it is usually not an issue.
“We are very forward to what we expect; there are not too many rules around here,” said Meyers. “Once the dog figures out the routine, it goes really smoothly.”
Meyers said the kennel takes pets from all over Iowa and some customers from out of state, including North Carolina, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Meyers believes a selling point to his family kennels is the overall flat rate and the spaces outside.
“Having space is something all board kennels should have,” said Meyers.
Meyers and his family and staff play with each dog when they are outdoors, whether it be throwing the ball back and forth, finding sticks, or letting them run. Meyers said they don’t force any animals to play if they are not interested and would instead be left alone or play with other dogs.
“We kind of curtail what the dogs like, with reason,” said Meyers.
Currently, Beds and Biscuits Boarding Kennel has five part-time employees. Routine is the key to a successful stay and not stressing out the dogs, making it all hands on deck during their busy season. Meyers said new border dogs take some time to learn the new routine, like when it is time to eat, socialize, play and sleep, but when they figure it out, it is a happy stay.
Other services Beds and Biscuits offer include a VIP package for dogs, giving them a very pampered stay. Dogs will have a separate residence suite from other boarders and a one-on-one walk on the Meyers’ private trail along the banks of Wapsipinicon River.
Meyers said he didn’t expect to be in this line of work, but it made sense after being involved when his parents owned the kennel. Meyers works seven days a week, and there is always something to do at the kennel and at his family’s farm, along with keeping up with his daughters.
“It is really nice to work with animals,” said Meyers. “The best part about my job is it is all on our farm. My house, my work, all the farm stuff and my kids are here. It’s a good symbiotic relationship.”
Beds and Biscuits Boarding Kennel, LLC is located at 2000 Paris Road, Central City. For more information about the boarding kennel, visit http://bedsandbiscuits.com/ or call 319-438-6263.