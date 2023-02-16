It has been over 25 years since Beds and Biscuits Boarding Kennel, LLC started its business outside of Central City. The business is not your usual kennel, offering 1.5 acres of wide open spaces, grass and shade trees for pets.

Jason Meyers is the second generation to own the kennel, taking over the business from his parents, Merle and Jeanne Meyers, in 2016. It has grown over the 25 years after starting by word of mouth.

