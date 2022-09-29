Local Mount Mercy Unversity students receives white coat Sep 29, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Mercy University nursing students received their white coats during a Sept. 9 ceremony.Center Point• Emily Armstrong• Sydney WoodsCentral City• Grace KremerCoggon• Ashley HolubUrbana• Dylanne Schrock• Gabi Witte Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenNew priest took unusual pathMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, Iowa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.