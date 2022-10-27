lnl-10272022-nws-bake-sale-1a
Gacelyn Miner, 12, of Anamosa, hosts her sixth annual bake sale at her grandparent’s house outside Central City Oct. 12.

 Laura • Staff Photo

At 12, seventh-grader Gracelyn Miner, of Anamosa, put together her sixth annual bake sale outside of Central City, Oct. 15.

Miner started when she was 6 by selling pumpkins and has expanded to a bake sale every fall at her grandparent’s house.

