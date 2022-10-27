At 12, seventh-grader Gracelyn Miner, of Anamosa, put together her sixth annual bake sale outside of Central City, Oct. 15.
Miner started when she was 6 by selling pumpkins and has expanded to a bake sale every fall at her grandparent’s house.
“We had these pumpkins that started growing randomly and we were like do we want to do a little bake sale,” said Miner. “I was like yeah and I just haven’t stopped doing it.”
This year Miner sold pumpkins, apples, and baked goods: apple streusel muffins, brownies, apple pies, Rice Krispie treats, hot cocoa and coffee. This year, miniature pies were added to the menu. Miner said her favorite thing to make is the pies.
Miner said the planning for each year’s bake sale starts a few months in advance for picking a date, and the baked good menu is planned about two weeks before. The night before the sale, all the baked goods are made fresh.
“It is pretty chill, but sometimes it gets chaotic when we have all the ovens beeping at once, but once you get used to it, it’s fine,” said Miner.
Miner makes all the baked goods, with observation and assistance from her mom, Christine Miner and grandmother Karen French. Miner’s favorite part of the whole bake sale is spending time baking with her mom and grandma. Miner said some of the recipes had been passed down through the family.
“It is fun to look at how old the recipes are and someone from my family made this many years ago,” said Miner
There is one tricky part when hosting a bake sale; the weather.
“We have to find wind blocks, so all of the stuff doesn’t blow off the tables,” said Miner.
The money made from the bake sale goes back to Miner, but she donates most of the money to the Anamosa food bank.
“It is just fun to go to get canned food to give to the food shelter,” said Miner.
