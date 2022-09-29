Cindy Munier-McDonald, of Central City, has been raising show dogs for over 25 years with her family. She raises Cardigan Welsh Corgi and Coonhound puppies intending to find good homes for the dogs to one day compete in shows or hunts.
Munier-McDonald started in performance work with dogs with obedience. After encouragement from others, she started working with one of her dogs. Dog conformation is details of the appearance and structure of each dog’s breed and standard. A good conformation is when a dog conforms the most to the standard of the individual breed. She started with Cardigan 25 years ago and added Coonhound dog 11 years ago when they were recognized in the American Kennel Club.
Since then, Munier-McDonald has been traveling around the country to different shows with her family. In 2018, the family traveled to both coasts in the first four months of the year and last year went to Orlando for the championship. Her daughter Meredith helps show their two dogs, George and Rome. George is their Cardigan, Rome a Coonhound, and both collected numerous awards so far this year.
Rome is two-and-a-half and has been at the top of his breed many times, taking champion or reserve champion at different shows. The family started showing him when he was old enough to participate, and for the last two years, he has been the top Owner-Handler Treeing Walker in the country.
“He has a problem because he loves being on the bench so much,” said Munier-McDonald.
Currently, Munier-McDonald has six, 8-week-old Coonhound puppies. They were born by emergency c-section and were hand raised by the family, taking turns feeding each one with goat’s milk before transitioning to dog food.
They all have names resembling their personality or what color collar they wore when they were first born. The names have to match their register show name, but the family has fun naming the puppies. They have done theme names like the “Princess Bride” or all Adele songs. The puppies will top out at about 80 pounds.
The puppies start training when they are four weeks old. Munier-McDonald said it is to start that muscle memory and can last for five minutes.
“As soon as they are up on their feet, they get used to things, like us looking at their bite, playing with their paws, looking at their ears, and putting them on the bench to get them used to that,” said Munier-McDonald. “A lot of it is muscle memory. You are just training them where they want to put their feet and how they are going to stand.”
Munier-McDonald said starting them young will help the puppies to remember what to do when placed on the bench at shows. She also added that even grown dogs still need the practice as it is easy to fall out of muscle memory structure.
The show training also works with dogs on distractions and standing, grooming and gating.
Even after the shows, the dogs are still pets. Munier-McDonald said that even though they are show dogs, they perform the purpose of their breed, which for a coonhound breed, is to hunt.
“First and foremost, they are all pets. I considered them all pets to begin with and then they can have a dual life doing something else fun,” said Munier-McDonald.
Munier-McDonald said one of the most beautiful things she has witnessed with the coonhounds is when they are on the hunt at night in the woods.
“The coolest thing in the world is to listen to the howl,” she said. “You sit there listening to the crickets and everything and then off in the distance you start hearing a dog. Then you hear another one and another one.”