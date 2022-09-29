Cindy Munier-McDonald, of Central City, has been raising show dogs for over 25 years with her family. She raises Cardigan Welsh Corgi and Coonhound puppies intending to find good homes for the dogs to one day compete in shows or hunts.

Munier-McDonald started in performance work with dogs with obedience. After encouragement from others, she started working with one of her dogs. Dog conformation is details of the appearance and structure of each dog’s breed and standard. A good conformation is when a dog conforms the most to the standard of the individual breed. She started with Cardigan 25 years ago and added Coonhound dog 11 years ago when they were recognized in the American Kennel Club.

