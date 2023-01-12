After years of work and the pandemic delaying the project, the city of Alburnett recently added a new community digital sign replacing the old metal sign. The new digital sign was installed on Nov. 23 at the corner of North Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The sign was a community collaboration between the Alburnett Lions Club, the city, other businesses and organizations and residents’ donations to keep the Alburnett community informed about what is happening in the area.

