After years of work and the pandemic delaying the project, the city of Alburnett recently added a new community digital sign replacing the old metal sign. The new digital sign was installed on Nov. 23 at the corner of North Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
The sign was a community collaboration between the Alburnett Lions Club, the city, other businesses and organizations and residents’ donations to keep the Alburnett community informed about what is happening in the area.
“It expands our ability to reach out to the community and show them different messages for the day and better to connect with the community of ‘we see you; we hear you, and we are paying attention,’’’ said Alburnett City Clerk Chris Shelby.
The old metal sign was over 25 years old and was initially donated to Ardith Smith and Larry Slife from a church in Robins. The old sign took time to post a message, as needed to lay out the letters, a ladder was required to post the information, and a possible unprovoked modification of the message by troublemakers, was possible, but now it’s managed from the palm of a hand.
Shelby controls the sign through an app on his phone where he can customize the sign within seconds and have multiple messages rotate at once.
“With our non-profit organizations, I will put up the message or with the holidays, I will put up ‘Happy Holidays’,” said Shelby.
The sign currently displays “Welcome to Alburnett” with the time, and someday will have the temperature feature enabled. Shelby said the sign is missing that part.
The digital sign is currently being used only for non-profit organizations and their messages. Shelby said further discussion is needed to see about other businesses or individuals using it.
The Alburnett Lions Club started with the idea of the digital sign when Jean Neighbor presented it in 2018. Roberta Carver, the Lions Club Secretary, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic the new digital sign was placed on hold and they did not revisit the project until November 2021.
They looked into the total costs with a quote of $13,250 from MediaQuest. The Lions Club still wanted to do the project and approached the City Council for support. Before the pandemic, the city was interested and wanted to help fund. By the end of 2021, the City Council voiced its support, and the Lions Club moved forward in fundraising.
Dan Peterson took charge of developing a mass mailing fundraiser, and Carver mailed out flyers with information for the new digital sign and ways to donate. Other members worked on other fundraising options, including raffling off a Green Mountain Smoker and Grill with additional accessories at $5 a ticket and applying for grants. The Lions Club was awarded $3,000 from the Linn County Board of Supervisors Witwer Foundation, led by Dr. Dani Trimble.
“With a large donation from the Alburnett Foundation and the outpouring of financial support from the box holder and rural route mass mailing and businesses, the Club exceeded its original quote,” said Carver.
The mailing project was such a success the Lions Club upgraded the digital sign from the original plans and added a fourth line to the sign.
“This is something we did as a community,” said Shelby. “It is a needed feature for the city of Alburnett.”
Carver said after some shipping delays, the electric sign was installed. The old metal sign was donated again and will be used by the Elks Club in Cedar Rapids.
Shelby said residents love the new sign.
“People can see it as soon as they get into town,” said Shelby. “It is up-to-date, presentable and adds a good feature to downtown.”