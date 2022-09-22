Linn County Freedom Rock received a couple of additions, including a shelter and pavers to honor service members who have served. Deb Zumbach said a few more additions, including a memorial bench, flag poles and parking are yet to come.
The Freedom Rock sits near the Linn County Fairgrounds entrance in Central City. Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted the rock as part of his Iowa 99-county Freedom Rock Tour starting in 1999. Linn County’s rock was the last to be completely painted and finished in 2022.
The Linn County Freedom Rock Foundation has completed a couple of new additions to the county’s rock. The rock was dedicated during the Linn County Fair in June; since then, new additions to the Linn County rock have included a new shelter and pavers as part of an ongoing project.
The shelter was donated in memory of Louis R. Zumbach and his family. Louis R. Zumbach was a World War II Veteran and would have been 99 years old this year. The family thought it would be touching to donate his memory to the 99th freedom rock in the state.
Many individuals donated pavers to the rock project for many years. The first round of pavers has been placed around the Freedom Rock, but Deb Zumbach, a Freedom Rock Foundation Volunteer, said they will still be taking donations. Names of service members, past and present, have been engraved in the pavers to honor their sacrifice.
“It has been going on for a few years. It took a little longer than I expected, but the tribute wanted to make sure it honored those it represented,” said Zumbach.
Building costs and a few supply changes have made the process a little longer than expected, but Zumbach is glad to see the progress being made.
They are working on the next step: adding parking places with handicap accessibility sidewalks, memory bench, flag poles and signage detailing the rock’s history and the paintwork stories. Zumbach said the goal would be to have everything completed before next year’s Linn County Fair, including new donated pavers.
“We are hoping the whole area brings peace in mind to the families that it represents and the military it represents and gives them a place to reflect and pay tribute,” said Zumbach.
The Freedom Rock Foundation was started in 1999, and the fairgrounds in Central City was chosen for the site. A rock from the Vern and Nancy Zahradnik family farm was donated in the spring of 2021. Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted the rock as part of his Iowa 99 county Freedom Rock Tour in June 2022.
For more information about the Freedom Rock or about donations, contact Deb Zumbach or the other Linn County Freedom Rock board members or the Linn County Fair website.