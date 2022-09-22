The Linn County Freedom Rock Foundation has completed a couple of new additions to the county’s rock. The rock was dedicated during the Linn County Fair in June; since then, new additions to the Linn County rock have included a new shelter and pavers as part of an ongoing project.

The shelter was donated in memory of Louis R. Zumbach and his family. Louis R. Zumbach was a World War II Veteran and would have been 99 years old this year. The family thought it would be touching to donate his memory to the 99th freedom rock in the state.

Recommended for you