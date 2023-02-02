The North Linn Community School District and Central City Community School District School Boards have named four finalists in their search for the districts’ next shared superintendent. The finalists are: Leisa Breitfelder, Kimberly Graven, Doug Koerperich and Kevin Seney.

Breitfelder currently serves as executive director of student services at Linn-Mar Community Schools, where she has established measurement criteria for department goals and created and implemented a district-wide social-emotional learning plan. Breitfelder is a current member of the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI). She previously served as director of student services in the Clear Creek Amana CSD.

Recommended for you