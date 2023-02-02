The North Linn Community School District and Central City Community School District School Boards have named four finalists in their search for the districts’ next shared superintendent. The finalists are: Leisa Breitfelder, Kimberly Graven, Doug Koerperich and Kevin Seney.
Breitfelder currently serves as executive director of student services at Linn-Mar Community Schools, where she has established measurement criteria for department goals and created and implemented a district-wide social-emotional learning plan. Breitfelder is a current member of the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI). She previously served as director of student services in the Clear Creek Amana CSD.
Graven serves as PK-5 principal and PK-12 director of school improvement of North Linn CSD. In this role, she has created a vision, plan and implemented and monitored all professional learning for the district. Graven also has led the process for all curriculum review and adoption. She has earned a superintendent certificate from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in educational administration from Loras College. Previously, Graven was chief administrator of the Holy Family School System in Cedar Rapids.
Koerperich is the principal of West Delaware Middle School in Manchester. In this position, he has helped improve student ISASP testing scores to attain a high-performing status on the Iowa School Performance Profiles and led the building leadership team in creating a building improvement plan. Koerperich earned his superintendent degree from University of Northern Iowa in December 2021. He has also been an assistant principal at Drexler Middle School in Farley, Iowa.
Seney is the current principal of Grinnell High School and has collaboratively developed state-recognized professional development programming for faculty, centered around Authentic Intellectual Work. In addition, he has implemented data-driven professional learning communities and increased Advanced Placement offerings and dual credit courses. Seney is an executive board member of the Iowa High School Speech Association, serving the Southeast district. He previously served as associate principal of Chariton High School before becoming head principal.
Board members have been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. As a next step, the boards and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the four finalists on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The boards will then discuss the candidates and reach a final decision.
The next superintendent will begin serving the North Linn CSD and Central City CSD effective July 1, 2023.