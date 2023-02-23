The North Linn Community School District and Central City Community School District School Boards have named Leisa Breitfelder as the districts’ next shared superintendent.
Breitfelder currently serves as executive director of student services at Linn-Mar Community Schools, where she has established measurement criteria for department goals and has led multiple committees that involved representation from administration, staff, students, families, and community members.
Additionally, Breitfelder is a current member of the Association of Supervision and Curriculum
Development (ASCD), American Association of School Administrators (AASA) and the School
Administrators of Iowa (SAI). Locally she serves on the Board of Directors for Waypoint Services and on the advisory board for Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.
“I am honored and delighted to serve as the next shared superintendent of North Linn and Central City,” said Breitfelder. “I look forward to serving both districts and furthering their missions of ‘Creating a proud learning community where everyone counts and everyone cares’ and ‘Preparing all students for success’.”
Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Breitfelder interviewed with the boards and stakeholder interview groups consisting of students, parents, teachers, and community members on Feb. 8.
Breitfelder will begin leading the North Linn CSD and Central City CSD on July 1.