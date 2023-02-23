North Linn’s FFA Chapter started in 1939 and over the last 84 years, generations of students have been developing leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Currently, the chapter has 56 high school students.
“I have been blessed to have good kids in our ag program,” said North Linn FFA Advisor Tom Murray. “You learn just as much from the kids as they learn from you.”
Murray said the chapter has a good mix of students from in-town and rural parts of the district. Many members are preparing for contests at the sub-district and state levels and working on proficiency awards this spring.
The chapter has done different community projects throughout the school year, including December’s $3,000 worth of toy donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Feed the Farmer event in October.
For 2023 the Chapter is working on donating 400 pounds of pork and 1,200 eggs to Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) along with another “Feed the Farmer” event in the summer.
“We would not be an ag program without support from the community and I think it is important to support them right back to help them grow and sustain their business,” said Murray.
With 23 years at North Linn, Murray said that he now has previous students’ children in the FFA program.
“I think it is important to put some fun into learning and let kids have fun, but at the same time, you want it to be impactful,” said Murray.
Murray’s passion for agriculture education stems from growing up on a small farm near Fairbank and when his dad worked for federal crop insurance. Murrary realized how careers could be successful off the farm and wanted to stay in agriculture.
Murray said his FFA advisor made an impact on how he teaches his students.
Overall, Murray structures his class to have a good mix of traditional agriculture and the new era of agriculture — cutting-edge technology. The chapter has an aeroponics system in their greenhouse to grow crops, among other activities, with the help of community members.
“We’re very blessed that we have a good network of support from people in the community that will help out,” said Murray.
The evolution of agriculture is ever-changing with the advancements in technology. Murray said when he was in high school, the topics of artificial insemination, GPS technology and self-driving tractors were not around.
“Everything is evolving so quickly,” said Murray.
Murray said after attending a seminar at Kirkwood Community College recently, he was told jobs that will exist in the next 30 years have yet to be invented, including in agriculture.
“I think it is important to let the consumer know where their food comes from, and people do care about the way their food is raised,” said Murray. “It is weird we live in a society today where people just don’t know, recognize or understand the importance of agriculture. Food and fiber are the two biggest things we provide.”