North Linn completes its first phase of construction. Major renovations took place, including remodeling the family health and consumer science classroom to have four kitchens with state-of-art equipment to give students hands-on learning and a new large window.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

North Linn Middle and High schools are near completion of phase one of construction. Superintendent Dave Hoeger said phase one has taken some time, but significant updates, including the new heating and cooling systems, are finally completed.

“Our system was failing. We didn’t have regulating heat; one room would be hot and one would be cold,” said Hoeger. “We are going to have a much better physical environment for kids to learn in, and, for the long term, it is a big win.”

