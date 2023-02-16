North Linn completes its first phase of construction. Major renovations took place, including remodeling the family health and consumer science classroom to have four kitchens with state-of-art equipment to give students hands-on learning and a new large window.
North Linn Middle and High schools are near completion of phase one of construction. Superintendent Dave Hoeger said phase one has taken some time, but significant updates, including the new heating and cooling systems, are finally completed.
“Our system was failing. We didn’t have regulating heat; one room would be hot and one would be cold,” said Hoeger. “We are going to have a much better physical environment for kids to learn in, and, for the long term, it is a big win.”
To install the new heating and cooling system, construction workers had to tear down all the old ceiling tiles and lighting to access the hot and cold water lines. Since then, both middle and high schools have received new LED lighting and new ceiling grids and tiles.
Additional phase one updates include remodeling middle school bathrooms, two high school science classrooms and the family health and consumer science classroom.
Kylee Winn, a family and consumer science teacher, said her students love the new space.
“It is a huge improvement from the previous room. It has been wonderful, and I enjoy this room a lot,” said Winn.
The classroom was updated to have four kitchens equipped with a stove, microwave, mixer and other state-of-the-art equipment and utensils. Winn said students can work in groups of four, allowing 16 students to gain hands-on skills at once in the new classroom.
Other classrooms in the high school also received a fresh coat of paint, covering up the original brown brick and replacing and adding new exterior windows.
“It is a much brighter atmosphere,” said Hoeger. “The biggest improvement, I think, is truly, the windows in the classroom provide a better learning atmosphere.”
The school also installed new security cameras throughout the buildings and is finalizing the installation of new electronic key cards and scanners for the North Linn facility.
The overall construction project was part of the $11.5 million bond referendum, which voters approved in September 2021, and construction work started in the summer of 2022.
The construction process has been challenging. Hoeger said the project was initially supposed to be completed last fall, but challenges with an asbestos issue in late August and supply chain shortages moved the complete date. Currently, the district is still waiting for classroom doors to arrive to complete phase one.
Phase two of the construction will start this summer with remodeling the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms in the high school, adding air conditioning units in the high school and middle school gyms, new epoxy floor coverings in the kitchen and new paint and carpet in classrooms.