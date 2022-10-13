North Linn Community School District welcomed Dominic Giegerich as the new middle and high school principal at the beginning of the school year.
Giegerich started transitioning to North Linn in June until his contact started in July. Before coming to North Linn, Giegerich was the principal for 17 years of CAM Community Schools in Anita in southwest Iowa.
Giegerich said the transition went well, and the beginning of the school year has gone the best it can, even with the construction work.
“The people here have been marvelous,” said Giegerich. “The kids are amazing, the staff is good, and everyone is very welcoming. It’s been a fun beginning.”
Since Giegerich started, he said he enjoyed getting to know the staff, students and the community through the different events and activities.
“I love the relationship building with everyone. You just don’t get into this profession and not like people. So far it has been what I kind of hoped for,” said Giegerich.
One of Giegerich’s favorite parts about his job is interacting with students by talking with them and getting to know a little about each and every student. He also enjoys helping students be successful in their future post-high school through the opportunities they provide. Principal duties happen; Giegerich said he has a straightforward and transparent approach with his students.
“It sounds easy, but it can be difficult some days. I give kids a clean slate every day, but I found all of them will exceed your expectations if you allow that.”
Giegerich hopes while he is principal at North Linn, he will be able to continue the traditions of the schools, including the continuing strong academics teams, athletics, FFA Chapter and music department. He also wants to continue to capture and maintain the culture of the school that has been built by of the core of faculty and students.
“My goal is to continue this tradition of the mission statement of ‘everyone counts, and everyone cares,”’ said Giegerich. “Every kid is treated with respect here and gets a quality education, and my goal is to maintain that.”
Giegerich has other goals, including promoting the school district as a whole along with middle and high school due to Iowa’s open enrollment laws and finishing up the school’s construction to get back to more normalcy.
Giegerich decided to move to the eastern Iowa area because he is originally from Monticello and to be close to family. Since moving back, Giegerich has found so many connections to everyone since it is closer to where he grew up.
Before being principal, Giegerich didn’t know what he wanted to do in college, but he enjoyed coaching. He went to the University of Northern Iowa to be a P.E. teacher. He returned to the eastern Iowa area and coached while working as the sports editor for the Anamosa Journal-Eureka in his spare time. Giegerich went back to school for his master’s degree at Drake University. His first job teaching was at Earlham Community School in south central Iowa, where he taught for eight years.