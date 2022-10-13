lnl-10132022-nws-principal-1
Dominic Giegerich is the new middle and high school principal at North Linn. Before arriving, Giegerich was the principal for 17 years of CAM Community Schools in Anita.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

North Linn Community School District welcomed Dominic Giegerich as the new middle and high school principal at the beginning of the school year.

Giegerich started transitioning to North Linn in June until his contact started in July. Before coming to North Linn, Giegerich was the principal for 17 years of CAM Community Schools in Anita in southwest Iowa.

