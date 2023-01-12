Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. The day commemorates and celebrates the life of the esteemed civil rights leader. King championed racial justice and equality, inspiring others with his moving speeches and leading by example while promoting nonviolent resistance. King was not afraid to sacrifice his freedom to secure freedoms for others, going to jail 29 times on charges related to his work as a civil rights leader.

Though King was assassinated before he even reached his 40th birthday, his life was filled with many notable events. Many of them positively affected, and continue to affect, the lives of millions of others. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University notes that the following are some of the major events of King’s life.

