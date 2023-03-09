When renovations are completed, the Alburnett City Hall will have a vestibule, breakroom and larger city council meeting room, along with storage in half the building. The completion of the project is estimated for this summer.
Alburnett City Hall is preparing to move into a new location after a building remodel is completed. Currently, the City Hall is located at 103 1st St., and the city has been paying rent on the space since 2007. City Clerk Chris Shelby said it’s time to move into a space the city owns.
The new building is located at 120 N. Main Ave., which used to be the old Alburnett Fire Station, and the city has been using one-half of the space for its public work vehicles wash-off station since the fire department moved to its new station.
The old fire station needs to be remodeled to accommodate the new City Hall and the City Council at February’s meeting approved the start of construction with crews beginning on Feb. 27.
The remodel will include making one-half the building into City Hall and the other half storage. Two garage doors will be replaced to create a new entrance on the East side of the building, a back door will be added, and the restroom will have a baby changing station.
The building was designed with the thought of safety. Shelby said the building will have a vestibule to help keep city workers safe from pathogens like the COVID-19 virus or other infections and to help with the safety of the staff if there is an event of violence. The vestibule will also offer a dry place for the city’s water payment box.
“This will be a much safer environment,” said Shelby.
The remodeled space will also give more room for the public to come to city council meetings and provide additional unique technology, including TV screens for presentations and a live streaming capability for residents to watch council meetings in real-time on YouTube.
“It will bring us up into the 21st century,” said Shelby. “It is going to be great for the community. It is also going to provide better access to City Hall and for people who cannot leave the house to watch the council meeting.”
The estimated total cost of the project is $280,000, but Alburnett received $141,450 from the Linn County Board of Supervisors American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. The remodel is estimated to be completed this summer.
“I really want to thank the board of Supervisors for being able to make this happen,” said Shelby. “I am really happy they came in and helped us, as we are going to be able to make this look nice, and it will be functional for years.”
Shelby said he looks forward to the community having better access to City Hall. The current location is tucked back off the main drag, and the new site will help make the building visible when residents and visitors drive through town.
“It is a sense of pride for the community actually to have something that symbolizes ‘this’ is the city hall for Alburnett. I think that is extremely important,” said Shelby. “It will be more open, more inviting and a better resource for the community.”
Shelby also hopes the current city hall space can be utilized for another business to come in and expand in Alburnett.