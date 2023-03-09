Alburnett City Hall is preparing to move into a new location after a building remodel is completed. Currently, the City Hall is located at 103 1st St., and the city has been paying rent on the space since 2007. City Clerk Chris Shelby said it’s time to move into a space the city owns.

The new building is located at 120 N. Main Ave., which used to be the old Alburnett Fire Station, and the city has been using one-half of the space for its public work vehicles wash-off station since the fire department moved to its new station.

