Iowa is known for vast crop fields, family-owned farmland and well-raised livestock. Just outside of Coggon, one family farm is making itself known for all of this and so much more.
Shae Pesek and her partner Anna Hankins own Over The Moon Farm and Flowers outside of Coggon. Shae grew up on the farm and has a long history of being active in the agricultural community, from showing animals at the county and state fairs to helping her family raise beef cattle.
“I always knew from a young age that I had a passion for agriculture,” she said. “When I was in high school, I got really active in FFA; I was president of the local chapter.”
After graduating from West Delaware, Pesek continued her education at San Diego State University and lived in California for eight years before moving back to the family farm in Coggon.
Hankins, on the other hand, grew up in Massachusetts and pursued an education in agriculture at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst, sparked by her grandparents’ apple orchard in California. After working on a dairy farm in Massachusetts and helping family farms through non-profits in Washington, D.C., Hankins moved to Iowa to work on a friend’s farm.
Now, the couple’s farm offers cut flowers and meat, including chicken, turkey, duck, pork and beef available for order on their website, overthemoonfarmandflowers.com. They deliver from Manchester to Iowa City and recently expanded their shipping to cover other states across the Midwest.
Since starting Over The Moon Farm and Flowers, Pesek and Hankins have received national attention as queer owners of a successful agriculture-based business.
“Growing up, I felt like I needed some mentors; I wanted to know there were people like me,” Shae explained. “It’s important for people to know rural queer people do exist.”
She and Hankins didn’t reach success without hitting a few bumps in the road, but the community support they’ve received has been a big help. They’ve become the queer mentors they sought when they themselves were young. Now, queer farmers have proof that they can be successful in both urban and rural America.
“I feel like I will never honestly truly understand the scope of the difference the farm is making.”