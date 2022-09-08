lnl-09082022-nws-overthemoon1
Buy Now

Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins own Over The Moon Farm and Flowers outside of Coggon. The couple’s farm offers cut flowers and meat, including chicken, turkey, duck, pork and beef.

 Contributed Photo

Iowa is known for vast crop fields, family-owned farmland and well-raised livestock. Just outside of Coggon, one family farm is making itself known for all of this and so much more.

Shae Pesek and her partner Anna Hankins own Over The Moon Farm and Flowers outside of Coggon. Shae grew up on the farm and has a long history of being active in the agricultural community, from showing animals at the county and state fairs to helping her family raise beef cattle.

Recommended for you