Parlor on Main was named among the top 10 restaurants with Iowa’s Best Burger. The Parlor offers two kinds of smash burgers, including the “Original Burger,” made with 100% fresh beef topped with cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard.
Laura Drummy • Staff Photo
The 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest announced the top 10 restaurants Iowans nominated and voted for the best burger in Iowa. The 10 restaurants include Parlor on Main in Central City.
Parlor on Main in Central City was named in the top 10 of the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Owner Tasha and Adam Rundall said they were very surprised.
“(We were) not expecting to be in the top 10 in the state of Iowa out of all the burger places,” said Tasha Rundall.
To qualify, the burger has to be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product and may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings. The Parlor’s smash burgers are 100% fresh ground beef with seasoning, hand-scooped onto the griddle and cooked fresh for every customer. Toppings include cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Rundall said the most popular burger bounces between the original and bacon burger.
Rundall said the parlor was nominated by customers because of its freshly made smash burgers. Customers were able to vote online from Feb. 13 to March 13, and the top 10 restaurants were announced March 20.
“In total, we collected 6,414 votes for 509 Iowa restaurants,” said Kylie Peterson, director of marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council. “This year’s top 10 restaurants are award-winning worthy, but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers.”
The other nine locations named in the top 10 include: Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton; Ben’s Burgers, Ankeny; Birdies, Burgers and Brews @ The Hillcrest, Graettinger; Burger & Company, Spirit Lake; Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, Fairfield; Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque; Flight Bar + Grille, Huxley; Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill, Springbrook and Troy’s Bar & Grill, Earling.
The parlor was also one of five to be new qualifiers, including Ben’s Burgers, Burger & Company, Flight Bar & Grille, Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill.
Since the announcement of the top 10 restaurants of Iowa’s Best Burger Contest, Rundell said the parlor has been busy. She said March 20, when the list was announced, the evening was very busy as many customers wanted to check out the “best” burger.
The Best Burger Contest is not fully over yet. During the months of March and April, the top 10 restaurants will have an anonymous panel of judges who will evaluate the burgers. The judges have strict criteria, including taste, appearance and proper doneness of 160 degrees of the burger and give a score at the meal. The winner will be announced May 1 to kick off May Beef Month. Last year, the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger was The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.
Rundell said she is nervous about the judges but is glad to be part of the top 10. The parlor is grateful to their customers and could not have happened without them.
“The customers voted for us,” said Rundell. “I want to say thank you. We would not be where we are without the customers naming and voting for us.”
Parlor on Main, located at 433 E Main St, opened in September 2022 and serves not only burgers but soft and hard ice cream, hot dogs, tenderloins, wraps, quesadillas, appetizers and many other sides. Business hours are Monday and Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Tuesdays. For more information about the Parlor, visit https://www.parloronmain.com/. To learn more about the 2023 Top 10 restaurants, visit https://www.iabeef.org/events/best-burger-contest.