Parlor on Main in Central City was named in the top 10 of the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Owner Tasha and Adam Rundall said they were very surprised.

“(We were) not expecting to be in the top 10 in the state of Iowa out of all the burger places,” said Tasha Rundall.

