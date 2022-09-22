lnl-09222022-nws-petalpushers-1

Meth-Wick groundskeeper, Dave Monroe, is shown here explaining tree protection to some of the members of Petal Pushers Garden Club as they sit comfortably under a pavilion beside the pond at Meth-Wick Community during their recent field trip there.

 Contributed Photo

The Petal Pushers Garden Club has never been on vacation, as it continues to meet monthly, enjoying its business meeting along with a wide variety of volunteer projects, creative craft activities, planting experiences, informative speakers, custom-designed field trips, social events, and holiday/seasonal get-togethers.

Just recently, the group went to the campus of the Meth-Wick Community where they had one of the groundskeeping staff speak to them about all of the many types of work they do, much daily. Dave Monroe was the host. He taught the club members about everything from the building and maintenance of the fish pond to the perfect placement of many pieces of gorgeous yard art, and benches and swings. Meth-Wick has a regular crew of four full-time people to maintain the campus, along with occasional part-time help, volunteers, and contracting services for such features as paving, retaining walls, and major tree removal and trimming. Meth-Wick’s campus, located in Cedar Rapids’ northwest quadrant, covers over 72 acres, with plans to grow, and there are all types of challenging terrain involved. Meth-Wick even has roof gardens and can boast of having some of the most far-stretching and spectacular vistas of the city of Cedar Rapids.

