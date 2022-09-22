Meth-Wick groundskeeper, Dave Monroe, is shown here explaining tree protection to some of the members of Petal Pushers Garden Club as they sit comfortably under a pavilion beside the pond at Meth-Wick Community during their recent field trip there.
The Petal Pushers Garden Club has never been on vacation, as it continues to meet monthly, enjoying its business meeting along with a wide variety of volunteer projects, creative craft activities, planting experiences, informative speakers, custom-designed field trips, social events, and holiday/seasonal get-togethers.
Just recently, the group went to the campus of the Meth-Wick Community where they had one of the groundskeeping staff speak to them about all of the many types of work they do, much daily. Dave Monroe was the host. He taught the club members about everything from the building and maintenance of the fish pond to the perfect placement of many pieces of gorgeous yard art, and benches and swings. Meth-Wick has a regular crew of four full-time people to maintain the campus, along with occasional part-time help, volunteers, and contracting services for such features as paving, retaining walls, and major tree removal and trimming. Meth-Wick’s campus, located in Cedar Rapids’ northwest quadrant, covers over 72 acres, with plans to grow, and there are all types of challenging terrain involved. Meth-Wick even has roof gardens and can boast of having some of the most far-stretching and spectacular vistas of the city of Cedar Rapids.
Meth-Wick lost the majority of its tree canopy from the derecho and has set in nearly 350 new ones as replacements, with more to come. Besides the huge cost of tree removal due to storm damage, most of the new trees were purchased from the Meth-Wick Grounds budget, with residents donating additional funds to help. The pond also suffered from the storm and is now nearly back to normal. It is a man-made feature, so it requires constant attention to see that pumps are always working. It contains a fountain that is converted to a bubbler during the winter so that the collection of koi and goldfish can survive year-round. There is a nice variety of pond plants encircling the shore, and lilies on the water surface are a great attraction, as are the waterfalls. During the winter holiday season, the pond, as well as other areas of the campus, is filled with lights and life-size figures to highlight the time of year. Each of the buildings on the campus does its own outdoor lighting features for everyone to see. Residents and invited guests can enjoy a safe system of trails throughout Meth-Wick, and single and tandem bikes are also available, along with a motorized cart system driven by trained workers or volunteers.
The Petal Pushers took a walking tour to see some of the woodlands on the campus and got to see how Meth-Wick workers have worked to control erosion caused by the massive loss of trees and shrubs during the derecho of 2020. They also donated and spread a large number of milkweed seeds packaged by the area Monarch project. The members took a driving tour of the campus so they could see the buildings which house residents, including independent living, assisted living and those with medical needs. Each location was decorated by well-manicured shrubbery, flower gardens, container plantings, and relaxation stops such as patios, pergolas, porches, terraces, pavilions, gazebos, and even a covered bridge. They toured the “hidden gardens” as well as the entry courtyard of the main Manor and enjoyed a tour of the huge building, taking time out for lunch there. As a finale, members were given a folder of packets about the retirement community before they gathered to enjoy their business meeting in the apartment of one of the Petal Pushers.