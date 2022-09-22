09222022-nws-parkdam-1

After several years of study, the Linn County Conservation Board will modify the Pinicon Ridge Park dam this fall to address safety, fish habitat, and recreation passage concerns.

 Contributed Photo

The Linn County Conservation Board has awarded a contract for improvements on the Pinicon Ridge Park dam located along the Wapsipinicon River in Central City just east of Highway 13. This project will address safety, fish habitat and river recreation passage for canoes and kayaks.

“Design, engineering and permitting has taken some time due to the complex nature of addressing issues of aquatic life, recreation opportunities and impact to Pinicon Ridge Park,” said Daniel Gibbins, Linn County Conservation Deputy Director.

Recommended for you