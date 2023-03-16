Coggon’s old grocery store on Main Street was demolished this winter to make room for a new pocket park. The old grocery store was located at 121 E. Main St. and has been vacant for years. The building was falling in and had severely deteriorated with no hope of being remodeled or restored.

The Coggon Community Memorial Foundation received a large donation from Larry and Debbie Pillard, formerly of Coggon, of over $500,000 to the historical renovations in 2021. With the help of the donation, the memorial foundation funded the purchase of the grocery store, giving ownership to the City of Coggon, removed asbestos, and demolished the building.

