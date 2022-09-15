Prairieburg Fire Department presented the American flag for the National Anthem before the Good Ole Truck and Tractor Pull, Sept. 4. The Baker Community Park’s flag pole was destroyed in the 2017 tornado and has not been replaced yet.
Numerous classes of tractors participated. Each class has set rules to follow, including the rate of speed and weight. Participants wanting to win their class had to pull the sled the longest distance.
Many children and their parents line up to participate in the kiddie pedal-tractor pull. There was three class divided by age, and the winners of each class were awarded a small trophy and certificate of distance pedaled.
Prairieburg Fire Department presented the American flag for the National Anthem before the Good Ole Truck and Tractor Pull, Sept. 4. The Baker Community Park’s flag pole was destroyed in the 2017 tornado and has not been replaced yet.
Numerous classes of tractors participated. Each class has set rules to follow, including the rate of speed and weight. Participants wanting to win their class had to pull the sled the longest distance.
Many children and their parents line up to participate in the kiddie pedal-tractor pull. There was three class divided by age, and the winners of each class were awarded a small trophy and certificate of distance pedaled.