Andrea Singsaas currently lives in Tucson, Ariz., with her three daughters and husband, Joshua, who serves in the United States Air Force. Singsaas is passionate about military families and was selected to participate in the 2022 Military Spouse Advocacy Network global leadership development program.

 Kristi Harris • Contributed Photo

A Prairieburg native is spreading awareness through her work, a leadership program and lifestyle regarding military spouses and families.

Andrea Singsaas, the daughter of Ken and TeresaMcNamara, grew up in Prairieburg and attended Central City High School. After graduation, Singsaas attended Simpson College in Indianola, where she gained a Bachelor’s degree in communications.

