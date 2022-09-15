A Prairieburg native is spreading awareness through her work, a leadership program and lifestyle regarding military spouses and families.
Andrea Singsaas, the daughter of Ken and TeresaMcNamara, grew up in Prairieburg and attended Central City High School. After graduation, Singsaas attended Simpson College in Indianola, where she gained a Bachelor’s degree in communications.
At first, Singsaas had no intention to be tied to the military nor had much experience with the military in her family; but that changed once she met her husband, Joshua, online while stationed in Korea.
“I made an online dating profile because that’s what you did back then,” said Singsaas.
The couple matched online due to geographic location as he was going to be stationed in the midwest.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” said Singsaas. “I thought everybody in the Air Force flew an airplane and, holy smokes, I was so wrong.”
The couple has been married for seven years. During that time, they have had four assignments, including moving from Omaha to Kansas, then Germany and now to Arizona, where her husband is part of the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. The couple has three children, and Singsaas earned a master of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska of Omaha, emphasizing leadership and project management during the last seven years.
“We don’t have anything confirmed to where we will go next, but we will be moving again in June 2023,” said Singsaas.
Moving frequently to new places with their family, Singsaas witnessed the effects it can have on many active military families.
Military families must consider moving their belongings, but also the unknown logistics. Families do not pick where they are stationed and move to an unfamiliar area and have to look for a home and trust the schools and health care will be good. Moving and transferring records from previous places can also provide or meet a language barrier.
Singsaas said employment is another concern for military spouses and an area she is passionate about.
According to the United States Department of Labor: the Women’s Bureau, 92% of military spouses are women. About 53% of military spouses participated in the labor market, compared to 76% of the general population, and 13% are unemployed — nearly three times the national rate (May 2017).
Singsaas said the frequent moves could cause employers to not hire spouses even if they have the education qualifications. 89% of military spouses have some sort of college education, while spouses’ underemployment is 31.6%. Some are employed part-time but may prefer full-time work.
Singsaas said that spouses do not have a choice where they will be stationed, and it is hard to keep a job when moving away, but COVID has helped as keeping a steady job can be done virtually.
“That is probably the number one thing that is a barrier for families with regard to economic security: spouses aren’t always able to work,” said Singsaas. “It’s not because we don’t want to work; it’s because finding employers that want to employ somebody who is going to move again in 18 months or 24 months or 36 months is hard.
She also said that military spouses are the default parents as service members could be deployed at any time, and there are times when they cannot be reached.
“It is really a big and complex issue, and there is a lot that can be done to better support families, but I think the missing piece of the equation and the Department of Defense can’t be fixed with additional aid,” said Singsaas. “Finding spouses the support they need to support their professional goals even if it is just working.”
Singsaas wants to address and accomplish military families’ economic insecurity through the 2022 Military Spouse Advocacy Network global leadership development program. Singsass was one of only 50 military spouses chosen to participate in the 4-month program out of 900 applicants.
“It is truly an honor to be part of such a great program and to be surrounded by so many other like-minded individuals,” said Singsaas. “It is a unique bunch that understands the moves, sometimes the selflessness and support needed to support a service member; and to be in a program that is made up of spouses that want to work for the greater good is truly amazing.”
The leadership program is in its second year and is maintained by The Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN), a nonprofit organization helping to create stronger military families through education, empowerment and support. It is done through resources provided worldwide through virtual education.
Singsaas learned of the program with MSAN through her professional network on LinkedIn. She applied in 2021 but was not selected. But during 2021, Singsaas continued her passion in leadership, community work and project management contracts, expanding her experience and exposure and becoming an expert in the subject matter for military families in Arizona. She applied again this year and was selected.
Through the leadership program, the education through exclusive training from The McChrystal Group and a Leadership Certificate from Harvard University National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, she hopes to be able to keep understanding the many layers of the military and Department of Defense and how to make a change and improve life for military spouses.
“This is a long game. This is not the instant pot of change; this takes years and lots of people and commitment,” said Singsaas.
This is not the only program Singsaas uses to help military families. She is the owner of the Tyne Group and an executive coach and project management consultant. She has also volunteered with nonprofits that support professional advancement and economic
empowerment. She said the most rewarding part is the one on one relationship she can have with military spouses and service members.
Singsaas hopes someday to move back to the midwest, especially Iowa.
“Iowa is my home. No matter where we are in the world, I share my love of Iowa with others around us. I take a lot of pride in being an Iowa native, and it’s important for me to feel like Iowa is a place where we could return and feel like we fit in and feel supported as a military family,” said Singsaas.
Singsaas has been working with legislators to ensure service members, veterans and military families are supported.
“Prioritizing supportive programming for service members, veterans, and their families along with growing awareness of current benefits throughout the state would go a long way toward making Iowa a state that veterans and retirees would choose to call home,” said Singsaas.
To keep up to date with Singsaas’ journey in the leadership program, find her on LinkedIn.