PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg completed a two-week remodel period and is back open for business. Owners Loren and Amy Lacy closed the last two weeks in October for a quick remodel and deep cleaning of the restaurant, including a new floor, tables and chairs, rearranging the floor space and more.

When the Lacys bought the building in 2019, much of the 1997 building was still original, including the bar, booths and floor. Amy said it was time for an update and to remodel the bar, remove the booths and do other tedious updates like deep cleaning the kitchen.

Recommended for you