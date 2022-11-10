PrairieMoon on Main, located at 103 E Main St., just completed a two-week remodeling project. The restaurant is known for its tenderloin and won the 2020 Iowa’s Best Breaded Tenderloin contest; it is currently on Iowa’s Tenderloin Trail.
PrairieMoon on Main, located at 103 E Main St., just completed a two-week remodeling project. The restaurant is known for its tenderloin and won the 2020 Iowa’s Best Breaded Tenderloin contest; it is currently on Iowa’s Tenderloin Trail.
PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg completed a two-week remodel period and is back open for business. Owners Loren and Amy Lacy closed the last two weeks in October for a quick remodel and deep cleaning of the restaurant, including a new floor, tables and chairs, rearranging the floor space and more.
When the Lacys bought the building in 2019, much of the 1997 building was still original, including the bar, booths and floor. Amy said it was time for an update and to remodel the bar, remove the booths and do other tedious updates like deep cleaning the kitchen.
The decision to close the last two weeks of October was due to farmers being in the field harvesting, and it is a time business slows down because they are in the heartland of Linn County and locals are just busy.
“We wanted to do a facelift, but we wanted to finish outside first and get that bar up and running,” said Amy. “Loren and I just decided we have a lot going on and we are going to set aside two weeks to close and going to do it. We are just going to do it.”
Due to Loren’s shoulder surgery during that two-week period, too, Amy took the initiative in remodeling, including laying the floor herself and redoing the bar’s top and sides.
New tables and chairs were added, and no booths were put back due to cost and accessibility.
“We have the same amount of seating; we are trying to make it more user-friendly,” said Amy. “We can probably seat more because we can get more chairs around because we opened more floor space. The most you could seat before in a booth was four and now we can seat more at the tables.”
The kitchen also had a fall cleaning with degreasing and wiping out everything. Amy and an employee worked one day just deep cleaning the area.
“When you get busy in a restaurant, you forget the little things that need to be done, and so we got all those little things done,” said Amy.
There were challenges, including the building setting over the years and not being exactly square.
Amy and Loren are looking forward to customers coming back.
“We have such a fantastic regular group of people who patronize us; they are just super excited to come back in and see what we have done,” said Amy. “There is more that I want to do, and we will get there.”
PrairieMoon on Main, located at 103 E Main St., opened in May 2019, and in 2020, the restaurant was awarded “Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin” by the Iowa Pork Producers. Lacy said she believes that the contest saved the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were so new and, don’t get me wrong, we had great local support from the community here and outside surrounding communities. They have been an absolutely wonderful support system, but that tenderloin got us through COVID,” said Amy.
Amy said it is never-ending as the restaurant is currently included on “Iowa’s Tenderloin Trail.” When they first won, Amy said they went from doing 50 tenderloins a week to about 1,000 and now average about 200 to 300 tenderloins a week.
“People still come in for just the tenderloin,” said Amy.
PrairieMoon on Main will start its winter hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday will include breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The restaurant will open on Wednesdays again during their summer hours.