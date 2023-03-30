The Walker R.A.R.E Club hosted a human trafficking awareness presentation March 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Walker. The presentation was about 90 minutes and there was a half hour for the public to ask questions.
About 50 adults and teenagers attended the event, listening and learning about what human trafficking is, why it happens, how the person can spot it and what a community can do to bring awareness.
Three presenters, Teresa Davidson, the Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator of Mercy Medical Center and co-founder and president of Chain Interrupted; Julie Kelly-Molander, manager of UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Hospital Child Protection Center (CPC) and Lt. David Beuter, Criminal Division Commander of the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, spoke about their respective field and how all three work with human trafficking victims.
Human trafficking is broken down into two groups, sex and labor trafficking and victims can overlap in the two groups. “Sex trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act, in which the commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age. Labor trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery,” according to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.
All three presenters said this “modern-day slavery” is more common than most people realize and it is happening throughout the state and in Linn County.
“Human Trafficking happens to families of every social and economic status, from people who live in rural areas to cities. It just happens to all of us, and it is nobody’s fault,” said Kelly-Molander. “I do think sometimes people have this stigma that it may happen to certain kinds; that is just not true. It happens to all of us.”
Trafficking is hard to identify; most of the time, it can be labeled as something else. Davison stressed during the presentation that any sex or labor trafficking is a commercial act or when the trafficker uses money, food, housing and safety as a commodity.
Victims of human trafficking are children and adults that are vulnerable. Vulnerability is what traffickers prey upon when looking for victims by gaining their trust through force, fraud, or coercion. Davidson described the force as physical, fraud as lying or manipulating, and coercion as psychological. All three happen to victims of trafficking who have significant traumatic scarring when some do not realize what is happening to them when they are in the trafficking ring.
In the presentation, Davison said most traffickers now use the internet to gain the trust of children and adults by communicating through social media, chatrooms, games and more. Many parents and grandparents asked many questions about what they could do to protect their youth and when it is appropriate to have a cell phone.
Beuter said that it is up to the parents about the maturity and age of the child when receiving a phone and possibly using “Bark,” a parental control app to monitor the child’s activity. Davidson added that it is important to have an open line of communication with the child so they are educated and feel comfortable coming forward if the child experiences or witnesses an online predator reaching out.
Education is essential for children and the general public in combating the epidemic of human trafficking. If something feels wrong or changes in someone’s life, like more expensive merchandise, talking with explicit sexual language, signs of physical abuse, working long hours with little pay, constantly moving money/paychecks to different accounts, someone dominating and more, all can be signs someone is being trafficked.
“What you can do in each of the situations can be very different,” said Davidson. “Prevention is key; educate yourself, educate others; be safe online, be aware of your own vulnerabilities, and of others—It takes a village.”
All three presenters agreed if someone suspects human trafficking, be observant and do not approach the trafficker and victim(s). Being observant can be watching the interaction, writing down the license plate number and contacting local authorities or the National Human Trafficking Hotline. If the person is able to have a moment with the victim(s) when they are alone, the person can give them the national hotline number without labeling the phone number.
For more information about human trafficking, visit https://chainsinterrupted.com/.
If you or someone you know sees something suspicious, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “Help” to BEFREE (233733). Call Specialists are available 24/7. All reports are confidential and may remain anonymous.
The Statewide Iowa Crisis Line for information about direct services for survivors is 1-800-770-1650, or text “iowahelp” to 20121.
The DHS Child Abuse Hotline for reports of suspected child sex trafficking is 1-800-362-2178, or call UnityPoint Health Child Protection Center in Cedar Rapids at (319) 369-7908.