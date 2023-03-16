An informative community presentation about human traffic awareness will be held in Walker, hosted by the Walker R.A.R.E in conjunction with the Walker Lions Club Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 302 Ely Blvd, in Walker.
The evening will have three presenters, Teresa Davidson, Julie Kelly-Molander and Lt. David Beuter.
Davidson ARNP, PNP, MSN, is the anti-human trafficking coordinator of Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids and co-founder and president of the Eastern Iowa anti-human trafficking organization “Chain Interrupted.” Davidson was awarded the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Anti-Human Trafficking Service Award.
Kelly-Molander, MS, LMSW, is the manager of UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Hospital Child Protection Center (CPC). She has been with the CPC since 1994, first as a forensic interviewer, then as a supervisor, and now as the manager.
Beuter is from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department. Beuter grew up in Northern Linn County and graduated from North Linn High School. He started his career at the Sheriff’s office in June 1998 and is currently assigned as the Criminal Division Commander.
“They are all experts in their field,” said R.A.R.E Club Human Trafficking Committee Chair Judy Shimek. “I am looking forward to bringing awareness to these small communities–and protecting our youth.”
The presentation will be appropriate for children 10 and above.
“I think some of the subject matter that could be brought up or talked about is more for that younger adolescent,” said Shimek. “Many are doing online gaming or in chat rooms, and they need to know what to look for too.”
Shimek said younger children under the age of 10 should be informed too, but the parents should be responsible for educating and introducing this topic.
Following the presentation, a question and answer session will be open to the public. The public is encouraged to bring questions, whether big or small.
The idea to bring awareness came from the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)/Iowa conference. The Iowa organization’s president’s mission is to increase awareness throughout the state about human trafficking.
Human Trafficking is a $150 billion industry that has become a global epidemic, being reported in the US in all 50 states. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, it received 299 calls and 86 human trafficking cases in Iowa in 2021.
Shimek started planning the community presentation in August and keeps the topic very close, due to working at Mercy Medical Center and Cedar Rapids Schools and having grandchildren.
“We want to put our heads in the sand and pretend it is not happening,” said Shimek. “But every county in Iowa has some sort of trafficking.”
Ann Zlabek, the R.A.R.E. Club president, said the more the public is educated about human trafficking, the more we’ll be able to stop it.
Both R.A.R.E. Club members hope this presentation is just the beginning of something bigger to keep bringing awareness and stopping human trafficking in the local communities and beyond.
For more information about the presentation, contact Zlabek at 319-361-4590 or Shimek at 319-448-4579.
If you or someone you know sees something suspicious, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “Help” to BEFREE (233733). Call Specialists are available 24/7. All reports are confidential and may remain anonymous.
The Statewide Iowa Crisis Line for information about direct services for survivors is 1-800-770-1650, or text “iowahelp” to 20121.
The DHS Child Abuse Hotline for reports of suspected child sex trafficking is 1-800-362-2178, or call UnityPoint Health Child Protection Center in Cedar Rapids at (319) 369-7908.