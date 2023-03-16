lnl-03162023-nws-walker-rare-club-presentation-1a
An informative community presentation about human traffic awareness will be held in Walker, hosted by the Walker R.A.R.E in conjunction with the Walker Lions Club Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 302 Ely Blvd, in Walker.

The evening will have three presenters, Teresa Davidson, Julie Kelly-Molander and Lt. David Beuter.

